(Reuters) – The European drug regulator on Thursday gave the green light to Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill to treat adults at risk of developing severe illness as the region struggles to boost its arsenal to fight the disease. Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsement for conditional approval, if followed as usual by the European Commission, allows EU member states to use the drug after the body offered emergency use guidance late last year.

+ Anvisa cancels authorization granted to Israeli antiviral spray

Italy, Germany and Belgium are among the EU countries that bought the drug, called Paxlovid.

In December, the United States authorized Paxlovid and a similar drug, MSD’s molnupravir.

MSD’s pill is also being reviewed in the EU but is taking longer to get approved as the company reviewed study data in November saying the drug was significantly less effective than previously thought.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru, Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

