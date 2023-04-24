Antonelli’s debut

There was great anticipation for the debut of Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Formula Regional Europea, a category that kicked off the 2023 season last weekend at Imola, in the home round of the young Bolognese talent. On the circuit ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’, the Prema team rider did not disappoint, at least partially. In the first round of the reigning Formula Regional champion from the United Arab Emirates, the 16-year-old came close to the pole position and then got on the podium in Race 1, only to then raise the white flag in the following round due to technical problems.

Pole close and immediately on the podium

The weekend in Imola had therefore started on the right foot for both Antonelli and the team Press, indicated as the big favorite by virtue of the victory obtained last season. Not surprisingly, the team from Vicenza managed to conquer the entire front row at the end of the Qualifications 1 of the home appointment, succeeding however with the Brazilian Rafael Camara (subsequently penalized for not having respected the yellow flags, with the start at the pole assigned to Martinius Stenshorne), already protagonist of battles with Antonelli in the Formula Regional UAE. The promising young Italian missed the pole position by just under two tenths, climbing anyway on the podium in its absolute debut in the category. Also in this case, Antonelli has arrived 2nd behind a surprising Stenshorne, who at the wheel of the R-ace GP managed in the best possible way a race conditioned by the entry of two safety cars.

The bitterness of qualifying and race 2

However, Antonelli’s smiles have given way to the disappointment for the outcome of second date on the Santerno circuit, hampered by Technical Problems both in qualifying and in the race. Forced to start from the fifteenth position on the grid, with the best time recorded by the German Tim Tramnitz (at his first pole in this series), Antonelli is immediately withdrawn from the race due to the persistence of the engine failure, with the bad luck that also occurred against Camara. In a race that prompted the Commissioners to intervene no less than four times with the Safety Car (with related controversies for the danger of the bollards, responsible for Adam Fitzgerald’s fractured vertebrae), the victory finally went to the Dutch Kas Haverkortwho thus achieved his third career success with the compatriot team Van Amersfoort.

The standings before Barcelona

Thanks to the 2nd place obtained by Stenshorne in Race 2, the Norwegian leaves Imola as leader of the general classification with a haul of 43 points, followed by Haverkort and Antonelli, third at 18 points. The European Regional Formula will instead be back on track for the second of the ten total rounds of the season in a month’s time, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 Mayon the circuit of Barcelona. Finally, it should be remembered that Italy is the only country that hosts more than one race, even with three races on the calendar: in addition to the already archived Imola, the championship will arrive at Mugello in July, and in September it will be the turn of Monza.