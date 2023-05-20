Tramnitz and Antonelli protagonists

Today took place two qualifications of the round of Barcelona, the second round of the European Regional Formula by Alpine season, almost a month after the inaugural test at Imola. As had happened at the Autodrome ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’two were the absolute protagonists of the sessions, so much so that the front row of both races will be occupied entirely by Tim Tramnitz and Andrea Kimi Antonelliwith the two exchanging roles as ‘poleman’.

Qualifying 1: Tramnitz still on pole

The first qualifying session, which determines the starting grid for Race 2rewarded the German once again Tim Tramnitz, author of the same result also in the previous round at Imola. The R-ace GP team rider, who had performed well in the pre-season collective tests on the Catalan circuit, stopped the clock on the1’36.052, establishing the best time of group B and of the absolute one of the entire qualifying session. For him, therefore, it is the second pole position in this season start, but will have to pay attention to the presence of Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the front row: the Bolognese from Prema in fact achieved the best performance in Group A, with a time of 1:36.148, and therefore almost a tenth behind the German. More disappointing, however, were the performances of the two winners at Imola: alone 13th Kas Haverkortwinner in Race 2, while the 16th placed the championship leader Martinius Stenshorne. Compromising any attempt at a comeback was then the Red flag exposed just over 2 minutes from the end due to Giovanni Maschio’s exit in Group B.

Qualifying 2: first pole for Antonelli

Different speech for the outcome of the second qualifying session, this time valid for establishing the deployment of Race 1. In both groups, Tramnitz and Antonelli managed to reconfirm themselves as the fastest drivers, but with a different ending as regards the name of the driver in pole position. While the German finished Group B with a time of 1:36,890 (in a session once again interrupted with the Red flagthis time due to Enzo Scionti going off the track), the Prema team standard bearer established the best performance in 1:36,134thus conquering the first pole position in the European Regional Formula after the goal they came close in the last qualifying sessions between Imola and Barcelona. Much better, compared to this morning, Kas Hoverkort, 4th and only 37 thousandths behind Tramnitz, while still not convincing Stenshorne, only 13th.

The appointment with the races

The European Regional Formula will take to the track as early as today’s late afternoon for the appointment with Race 1scheduled at 18:05 and live streamed on both the channel YouTube official of the competition (with commentary in English) that gives ACI Sport TV, with commentary in Italian. The same platforms will then guarantee the live broadcast of Race 2due to Sunday 21 May at 10:10.