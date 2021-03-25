At age 39 and five after his last match in the yellow jersey, Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to play for the Swedish national team and provided an assist and some touches of his quality in the 1-0 victory against Georgia for the first date of group B of the European Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“I am just one more piece of the puzzle, among many others”, the forward had warned on Monday, in his first press conference since his return to the national team. Far from the times when the Scandinavian team revolved around him, Zlatan (who used the number 11 that Alexander Isak gave him) added his own so that those led by Jan Andersson were left with a very laborious victory at the Friends Arena in Solna .

A couple of good interventions by Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Loria preceded the maneuver that ended up defining the duel. At 35 minutes into the first half, Mikael Lustig looked for Ibrahimovic in the area, the Milan striker lowered the ball with the class that characterizes him and served it to Viktor Claesson so that it would mark 1 to 0.

It looked like the goal would open the way for an easy victory, but the Swedes never accelerated and the visiting cast, led by Frenchman Willy Sagnol, stayed in the game and even put goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt in a bind a few times. although it was not enough to reach the tie.

Thus closed with a smile the 117th game with the jersey of his Zlatan team (he was replaced by Robin Quaison seven minutes before closing) and the first in almost five years. His last presentation had been on June 22, 2016, when his team had lost 1 to 0 to Belgium in Nice and had been eliminated in the group stage of Euro France 2016.

The Swedish victory ended up being doubly positive for a result that came from Granada, where Spain, the great candidate to stay with group B, barely equaled 1 to 1 with Greece. Álvaro Morata advanced in the first half to those led by Luis Enrique, but Anastasios Bakasetas joined the complement for the visit.

Greek footballers celebrate the draw against Spain in Granada. (Photo: Jon Nazca / Reuters)

Much more enjoyable was the opening day for the other three selected who once experienced the satisfaction of lifting the World Cup. At Wembley, England paraded against the eternally losing San Marino and prevailed 5 to 0 with goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin (two), James Ward-Prowse, Raheem Sterling and Ollie Watkins. In the visitor the Argentines Dante Rossi and Adolfo Hirsch were headlines.

Germany also thrashed, which won 3-0 against Iceland in Duisburg with goals from Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan. For their part, Ciro Immobile and Domenico Berardi provided the shouts for Italy to beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in Parma.

The second date of the European Qualifiers, which will distribute 13 tickets for the Qatar World Cup among 55 selected, will be played between Saturday and Sunday.

All results for Thursday

B Group

Sweden 1 – 0 Georgia

Spain eleven Greece

Group C

Bulgaria 1 – 3 Switzerland

Italy twenty North Ireland

Group F

Israel 0 – 2 Denmark

Moldova eleven Faroe Islands

Scotland 2 – 2 Austria

Group I

England fifty San Marino

Hungary 3 – 3 Poland

Andorra 0 – 1 Albania

Group J

Germany 3 – 0 Iceland

Romania 3 – 2 North macedonia

Liechtenstein 0 – 1 Armenia