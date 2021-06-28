The European qualifying rounds for the World Cup Valorant have started today. The top teams from Europe will compete with each other in the coming days to determine who can go to the next round.











The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is the first official circuit of the tactical shooting game Valorant, hosted by developer Riot Games. This week, the European qualifying rounds take place, where every high-ranking team competes in Valorant can register for. Ultimately, eight teams advance to the closed qualifiers, where four teams qualify for the Masters tournament in Berlin.

The matches of the closed qualifying rounds, the tournament in Berlin and the World Cup later this year can be followed live on the live streaming platform Twitch.

VCT Champions

Teams that perform well in qualifying rounds and the tournament in Berlin have a chance to participate in the Champions tournament, the largest Valoranttournament of the year. During this tournament, the best teams in the world compete against each other, after which the first world champion Valorant is crowned.

The open qualifying rounds will last until June 30, after which the top eight teams will advance to the closed qualifying round. Good to know: the newest character in the game called KAY/0, is not available during this tournament as it appeared just days before the tournament.