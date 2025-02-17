The Informal Elyseo European Summit, convened by Emmanuel Macron, confirmed yesterday the defense of the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine, but opened several capital processes for the future of Europe: uncertain future of war, future of an “architecture … of security », possible sending of European soldiers to the Ukrainian fronts, independence and sovereignty of the allies before the” clamp “of the” direct dialogue “between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

In the Summit/Work Meeting of the Elyseo, the heads of Government of Germany, (Olaf Scholz), the United Kingdom (Keir Starmer), Italy (Giorgia Meloni), Poland, (Donald Tusk), Spain (Pedro Sanchez), Holland, (Dick Schoof) and Denmark (Mette Frederiksen), accompanied by the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO general secretary, Mark Rutte.

It was impossible, or unwanted, to publish an official statement announcing the results and calendar of new multilateral meetings. As host, Macron held a telephone conversation with Trump. As chancellor of great power, Germany, Olaf Scholz made a first pedagogical balance of the achievements, disagreements and objectives of the allies.

Macron’s personal conversation with Trump had two objectives: to inform the objectives of the summit, to “avoid misunderstandings”; And underline that “Europe is not an enemy of anyone, but wishes to defend their interests and identity.”

“We will continue supporting Ukraine”

Scholz, meanwhile, was the first European leader to present and comment on the first works of the summit, clearing the works to come. “Ukraine can and should trust us,” the German Foreign Minister began, adding: “We will continue to support Ukraine, his freedom, his independence. It is unacceptable and unthinkable to impose Trump and Putin’s “dictation.”

From that position of capital principle, Olaf Scholz clarified all the great debates and historical processes where the future of Europe is.

“It is highly inappropriate and premature to talk about the sending of troops to Ukraine,” said the German chancellor, on the stairs of the entrance door of the Elysium, adding: “We must begin by throwing the foundations of a new European security system.”

The sending of European troops to Ukraine is a debate of great draft that divides the members of the European Union (EU). Macron has defended the sending of several tens of thousands of European soldiers, in order to install a kind of “interposition forces.” Keir Starmer, the English prime minister, has defended a fairly similar position, with nuances.

Macron proposed, in his day, the sending of troops before even the negotiation of any agreement “imposed” by the Trump/Putin couple. Starmer, on the other hand, suggests that European troops could be a “endorsement” and “confirmation” of the peace process … In the opinion of the English prime minister, officiating of Trump’s “intermediary”, the US should contribute to Ukraine A protective “network”. Project far from French or German thesis.

Among those positions, the Chancellor of Germany considers that debate totally and inappropriately. In his view, the war continues and can continue, while Ukraine does not participate in an eventual unforeseen negotiation by Putin and Trump, who have their own views.

Block weakness

Entering elliptically into the open debate at the Informal Summit of Paris, the Ukrainian President regretted the “weakness” of Europeans in security and defense, sentenceing: “I am honorably afraid that Europe is weak.” Tragic and restless confession.

The weakness feared for Volodimir Zelenski It may be more patent when the participants in the informal summit of Paris, of the secretary general of the NATO, Mark Rutte, to the president of the European Council and the president of the Commission, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, addressed the possible alternatives to the project of “new European security architecture.”

Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland, summarized that problem of historical scope with this sentence: “We must take good note that relations between Europe and the US have entered into a new phase.” That new phase also restless and divides the allies, opening a euroatlántic and continental debate, which Tusk summarized in this way: «The participants in this Paris meeting are aware that transatlantic relationships, the alliance, NATO, our old relationship of Friendship with the US have entered into crisis. We must take good note and act accordingly, to ensure our freedom and independence ».

No one doubts that Trump’s USs have initiated the “departure” perhaps definitive from Europe. It remains to know the “rhythm” and the “calendar” of that “departure”, not only military, which has strategic, institutional and economic consequences of immense draft.

The EU launched weeks ago the financing project of a still very distant defense Europe, Europe of Security, without breaking with NATO, but independent. That project deeply divides the EU, whose members have very different responsibilities.

Some EU members, such as Viktor Orbán, are contrary to European expenditure in defense, to defend Ukraine. Other members, such as Pedro Sánchez, are in favor of defending Ukraine, with budgets of the Spanish State that are in the tail of the lowest European expenditure enshrined to security and defense.

Nuclear powers

Among those extremes, the two great European nuclear powers, France and the United Kingdom, have very different and uncompatible positions. Macron has repeated on many occasions that the French atomic weapon is at the service of European security. Some eminent directors, such as Alain Mint, ask Macron to handle the “nuclear saber” in defense of Ukraine. Keir Starmer, on the contrary, is far from putting English atomic weapons at the service of the new or future European security system.

In Escorzo, as a “summary” of the background and form of the informal summit of the Elyseo, the great debates about the political and ideological future that also faces Washington with the European capitals again.

Stéphane Séjourné, French defense minister, member of the European team of Ursula von der Leyen, said after the end of the Elysium meeting: «I feel shame for the statements of the American leaders. The vice president of Trump has said horrible things about freedom and democracy, defending positions of the extreme European rights, hostile to the European Union, favorable to Putin in Ukraine ».

The defense of the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine and Europe was the great confirmation of the informal summit of Elyseo. The sending of troops to Ukraine and the conception of a new European security architecture exposed deep and unpredictable divisions.