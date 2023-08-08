Cruise on the Nile, the Mediterranean, the green Norwegian Fjords, the Caribbean or the Greek Islands. These are some of the most famous routes of the floating hotels that cross the waves of the seas and oceans of the planet. Hundreds of ships that are only 1% of the world fleet, but that leave their mark. Specifically, “they emit per year, only in Europe, the same as 1,000 million cars,” denounces the NGO Transport & Environment.

“At this stage of our journey to net zero emissions, clear support from governments and policy makers is necessary,” says the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

The current propulsion fuels used by these ships emit sulfur oxide (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and fine particles, also known as PM 2.5, into the atmosphere. Figures that, according to T&E data, have not been reduced compared to the years prior to the pandemic despite the fact that the number of travelers has not yet recovered.

Compared to 2019, the time and fuel consumption consumed by these ships increased by 24%, which translated into an increase of 9% in sulfur oxide emissions, 18% nitrogen oxide and 25% in PM2.5 emissions.

Gases and particles directly related according to various investigations with respiratory problems and lung cancer. For this reason, in 2020 an attempt was made to legislate to reverse this situation and reduce emissions, especially SOx, generated by large cruise ships.

«SOx limits for cars in Europe are 100 times stricter than those for ships»

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has established a new maximum limit for sulfur in ship fuel. Since January 1, 2020, the maximum sulfur content went from 3.5% to 0.5%, although it is expected that in 2025 this percentage will drop to 0.1%.

Despite this, polluting gases in the main European ports have not fallen since the entry into force of this regulation.

“The pandemic gave port cities a momentary respite, but this effect has now come to an end. Cruise tourism is back and destinations like Barcelona and Athens are once again suffocating with toxic air pollution caused by cruise ships,” says Constance Dijkstra, head of T&E’s maritime transport campaign in her organization’s report.

Barcelona in the lead



Despite international alerts and warnings about the impact of these pollutants on human health, Barcelona is the European port that ‘receives’ the most nitrogen oxide from the ships that dock in the port of Barcelona.

These large ships emitted almost three times more SOx than all the cars in the city. “SOx limits for cars in Europe are 100 times stricter than those for ships,” the study highlights.

In the list of ports with the worst air quality, Venice (Italy) has lost positions after the municipal authorities prohibited the entry of large cruise ships in 2021. After that exercise, it went from being the most polluted port by cruise ships in 2019 to going down to the ranked 41st in 2022, resulting in an 80% drop in SOx emissions.

However, this has not prevented Italy from being the country with the highest concentration of sulfur oxide around its ports, well ahead of Spain, which is in second position in the T&E ranking.

According to data from the sector, the roadmap to decarbonise cruise lines points to a 40% reduction by 2030 and to be net zero emissions by 2050. In addition, the industry has committed to powering its ships when they are in port using electricity from 2030 in accordance with the regulations of the European Union. Yet there are only seven piers in Europe’s 350 cruise ports equipped to accommodate it.

Ports without ‘connection’



Despite the community guidelines, the decarbonization of seaports on Spanish lands and waters is still slow. “There are only a couple of examples in the Canary Islands and Majorca”, highlights Alejandro García, director of hydrogen and ports at VINCI Energies Spain.

“Changing oil for gas is like changing tobacco for alcohol. It may help the cruise industry reduce air pollution, but it’s terrible from a climate point of view.” Constance Dijkstra T&E Maritime Transport Campaign Manager

In the Port of Barcelona, ​​the route towards decarbonisation is already underway with several pilot projects, although the first electrical infrastructures will not be ready until the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

According to the plans of the port of the Catalan capital, this electrification of the cruise berths will mean the elimination of 66,000 tons of CO2 and 1,234 tons of nitrogen oxide from emissions from port activity.

On the other hand, companies like MSC are considering starting to use liquefied synthetic gas, or e-LNG, which is produced using hydrogen, created by hydrolysis with renewable energy and captured CO2.

“Changing oil for gas is like changing tobacco for alcohol. It may help the cruise industry to reduce air pollution, but it’s terrible from a climate point of view,” warns Constance Dijkstra, T&E’s shipping campaign manager.