In a large-scale European police investigation into the trade in alarm pistols converted to firearms, nearly 800 weapons have been seized and 80 suspects arrested. This is reported by the British and Spanish police, who led the operation.

The operation dubbed Diana/Vizardlike (cover) lasted four years and was accompanied by arrests in nine European countries: the United Kingdom, Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Belgium, Romania and the Netherlands.

The arrest in our country took place in Rotterdam in July 2021, Spanish media report based on information from the Guardia Civil. It concerned the manager of two companies who turned out to have acquired a total of 23 weapons in Spain. During the search of his home and business premises, seven firearms were seized, one of which was hidden in the double bottom of his car. The man, who according to the Spanish police was known as a violent radical, was also found to be in possession of brass knuckles and ran a clandestine laboratory for the production of cocaine and hashish.

Some of the weapons seized in Spain. © Videostill Guardia Civil / National Crime Agency



United Kingdom

Most of the arrests (74) took place in the United Kingdom, where 703 weapons were also seized. Twenty cases, according to the National Anti-Crime Agency (NCA), involved actual or intended manufacture, i.e. the conversion of fake weapons. In 11 cases where firearms were seized, the weapons were found to have been sent to people with mental health problems. Seven cases concerned people with extremist views or people who posed a potential terrorist threat.

In four cases there were clear indications that firearms had been passed on. In other cases there was a link to the supply of drugs (4) and to explosives (4). In one case, a machine gun was seized from the purchaser of a fake gun. One of the most serious cases involved a man who was found with 26 firearms, some of which were even stored in the bedroom of his three-year-old child.

Replica firearms may be legally traded in some European countries, but in the United Kingdom it is illegal to own or import them. The popularity of these types of weapons is of concern in the United Kingdom (UK), according to the NCA, where more than 40 percent of firearms used in criminal acts are of non-lethal origin, such as alarm pistols. They are manufactured abroad, later converted or reactivated into real firearms and used in violent acts such as the 445 shootings with 23 deaths recorded in the UK last year.



Spain

The large-scale investigation began in 2019 when the guardia civil and the British NCA targeted criminals who supplied illegal weapons to the European market, including in Spain. To obtain firearms, they ordered from authorized institutions and online platforms alarm pistols or blank firing weapons that were then converted into lethal firearms capable of firing ammunition and projectiles. The fake guns are not only popular with criminals because of the conversion option, but also because they are cheap and resemble real firearms, which makes the alarm guns suitable for intimidating or threatening people.

The intelligence service of the Spanish police then decided to analyze almost 2,000 arms sales to foreign citizens and passed on information about suspicious purchases to Europol and the police in the countries where the buyers resided. The weapons turned out to have been acquired by residents of various European countries, mainly British. They used fictitious identities, fake addresses or stolen virtual currency.

The information eventually led to 150 deliveries and the seizure of more than 760 weapons in the nine countries. Many of those weapons had already been converted into deadly firearms and introduced into the criminal world. The searches also seized ammunition, basic chemical products that can be used as explosives, detonators, silencers and machines to manipulate or transform weapons.

The research was partly at the basis of new legislation in Spain that sets strict conditions for the sale of these fake weapons.



One of the seized firearms. © Videostill Guardia Civil / National Crime Agency



A converted alarm pistol with a silencer. © Videostill Guardia Civil / National Crime Agency

