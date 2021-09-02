Brussels (WAM)

Yesterday, the European Union defense ministers discussed, during a meeting in Slovenia, the formation of a European rapid intervention force of 5,000 soldiers capable of being deployed anywhere in the world as necessary.

The proposal is part of the “Strategic Compass”, a document that outlines the European Union’s security and defense priorities by 2030. The crisis in Afghanistan and the inability of Europeans to commit troops on the ground in the event of a crisis has revived the idea.

The European “Strategic Compass” is scheduled to be adopted in March 2022, under the French presidency of the European Union. “Given what happened in Afghanistan, there is a real need for such a force,” a European diplomat said. The United Kingdom obstructed the establishment of a European intervention force and all European defense projects focused on reliance on the “NATO” alliance. The European Commission intends to take advantage of the new political situation to establish such strength. But obstacles remain, such as the absence of a common defense culture among the 27 countries. Some countries, such as the Baltic states, are afraid to distance themselves from NATO and its staunch ally, the United States.