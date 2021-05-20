The European and English football federations are targeting a record crowd attendance for the European Women’s Championship, which is to be held in England in the summer of next year. The two associations hope to break the record for public attendance of the continental competition, in the opening match of the tournament, which will be held at Old Trafford.

The final match of the (Euro 2013) tournament between Germany and Norway in Sweden holds the record for the largest audience attendance at a European women’s meeting, as the number of fans reached 41,302 spectators, while the final of the women’s soccer competitions between the United States and Japan was held in the London 2012 Olympics. The record for the most crowd attendance of any women’s match in Europe, as the meeting was watched by 80,203 spectators from the stands.

The English and European Union are seeking to sell more than 700,000 tickets in the tournament, which is three times the number of tickets sold in the last edition of the tournament in 2017 in the Netherlands, which amounted to 240,45 tickets.





