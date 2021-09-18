According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the Dutch are still the tallest people, in terms of height, because the average height of a man in the country is 1.82.

The average height of women in the Netherlands is 1.69 meters, but the height of the Dutch began to decline about two decades ago.

Data issued by the statistics office in the European country revealed that those born in the country in 2001 were shorter in height than those who saw the light previously in 1980.

The figures showed that men born in the Netherlands in 2001 were, on average, one centimeter shorter than those born in 1980.

Women born in the Netherlands in 2001 were, on average, 1.4 centimeters shorter than those born in the European country in 1980.

Experts believe that this decline in average height is mainly due to the entry of immigrants to the country from other regions, whose people do not enjoy great height.

Health experts also point to the important role that nutrition plays, while the new generation has become more and more greedy for fast food and unhealthy food.

And the “Daily Mail” reported that Dutch men outperformed their counterparts in Montenegro, Estonia and Bosnia in height, an advantage that Dutch women in turn have achieved over the rest of the world’s women.

The world’s shortest men are East Timorese, while the shortest women are Guatemalans.