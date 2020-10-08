#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

“Our house is on fire and we are looking elsewhere, we will not be able to say that we did not know”. Already in 2002, Jacques Chirac warned in his famous speech in Johannesburg (South Africa) which had marked the spirits. 18 years later, with the fires in the Amazon or California (United States), the floods in China, India, Italy and France, the climate emergency is essential to everyone. First of all to MEPs who have just raised their ambition levels with a 60% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030. For the EELV group, it would have been necessary to go even further. “We no longer have time to wait, the next ten years are crucial. Storms, drought, glaciers are threatened … to save the climate, we must aim for at least 60%”, launches Marie Toussaint, MEP of the environmental group.

The effort is however disproportionate for the EPP, the family of the European right which speaks of “bidding”. “The Greens and the Socialists propose 65%, the extreme left proposes 75%, these are objectives which are not serious because they are unattainable. We refuse any kind of ideology”, deplores Agnès Evren, MEP (EPP). A figure, however, “scientifically necessary” for MEP Manon Aubry to follow the trajectory of the Paris agreements. This law also aims to make Europe the first carbon-free continent in the world by 2050.