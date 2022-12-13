The European Parliament ended the mandate of the Greek vice president and deputy Eva Kaili, suspected of having received money from Qatar to influence the decisions of the institution, which is reeling from the scandal.

A blow to morale. Eva Kaili, the now former vice president of the European Parliament, was removed from office after suspicions of receiving money from Qatar in exchange for influencing the decisions of the institution.

The Conference of Presidents of the parliamentary groups made the decision unanimously and it was endorsed in a plenary vote at noon, with 625 votes in favor, one against and two abstentions.

Kaili, the main suspect in the Belgian investigation into “corruption, money laundering and criminal organization” in the European Parliament, denied receiving money from Qatar, one of her lawyers said in Greece.

The vice president is one of four people jailed on Sunday in Belgium who are due to appear on Wednesday before the Council Chamber, the Belgian judicial body tasked with deciding whether to uphold or lift an arrest warrant.







01:57

“His position is that he is innocent, that I can assure you,” said Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer who represents politics in Greece. “She has nothing to do with the financing of Qatar, nothing, explicitly and unequivocally. This is her position,” Dimitrakopoulos said, adding that the now accused has not “undertaken any commercial activity in her life.” .

Greece froze Kaili’s assets in the country and the European Parliament suspended her from office.

A blow to the morale of the European Parliament

The scandal, which began to be uncovered publicly last week, is marking the reputation of the only institution of the European Union, the EU, made up of directly elected officials in the 27 member countries.

The case, in which police discovered amounts of cash, casts a shadow over the European Parliament, which purports to be a moral compass, criticizing human rights abuses around the world and pointing fingers at EU governments on any indication of incorrectness.

“It’s so serious because it runs counter to what Parliament wants to defend,” said Hendrik Vos, a professor at Ghent University and an EU expert.

“Parliament pretends to be transparent, not to be bribed and to defend fundamental values. And then you come across something like this,” he added.

“From now on, the European Parliament will not be able to credibly talk about corruption,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

Raids continue

Parliament is always an easy target for those seeking favors or influencing policy, from tobacco lobbyists and representatives of the car industry to national government officials.

“This appalling bribery scandal is the result of years of neglect that have come back to haunt the EU institutions,” said Olivier Hoedeman, coordinator of the Corporate Europe Observatory.

“Russian lobby groups were banned too late earlier this year. Today Qatar is in the spotlight. Both are wake-up calls. It is not enough to take reactive action after another scandal,” he added.

A man walks down the stairs during a special session on lobbying Monday, December 12, 2022, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. Four people have been charged with being part of a criminal group, money laundering and corruption in connection with an investigation into alleged influence peddling by a Persian Gulf country in the European Union Parliament. © Jean-Francois Badias / AP

The police account for more than 20 raids, the majority in Belgium, but also in Italy, in the framework of the investigation into bribery to obtain political favors. Prosecutors suspect that people “in political and/or strategic positions within the European Parliament were paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence Parliament’s decisions.”

Authorities searched 19 homes and parliament offices between Friday and Monday as part of the investigation. Computers, cell phones and cash were seized, some of which was in a suitcase in a hotel room.

Belgian lawmaker Marc Tarabella resigned as a member of the group on Monday, suggesting he may be among those charged. Three other S&D lawmakers temporarily resigned, apparently because their parliamentary aides were implicated.

Kaili, 44, a Socialist MEP, was part of a group of young Greek aspiring politicians who emerged during the debt crisis that swept Greece between 2010 and 2015, in which the country needed three international bailouts.

With AP and Reuters