The assembly of European Parliament approved on Thursday a non-binding resolution in which it requests the authorization of the nomination of María Corina Machado in Venezuela's next presidential elections, scheduled for July 28.

The parliament calls on “the international community to support the return to democracy in Venezuela, particularly in light of the upcoming elections, in which the full participation of the leader of the opposition to the regime, María Corina Machado”.

Likewise, “Urges the Venezuelan authorities to restore the OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights), and ensure their access to prisons, as well as unhindered access to special procedures mandate holders of the United Nations”.

As reported France24, This non-binding resolution was approved by 497 votes in favor and 22 against, with 27 abstentions.

“Whereas the Maduro regime suspended the activities of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) after accusing its staff of behavior “colonialist and abusive” and to promote the political opposition, following the condemnation of San Miguel's arrest by the commissioner of the United Nations”Parliament explained in the statement.

“Mr. President, Rocío San Miguel, Hernández Da Costa, Juan Freites, Luis Camaro, Guillermo López, Emil Brand and many more are in prison just because they think differently to the dictatorial regime or simply because they worked for the presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado“said Dita Charanzová, member of the European Parliament.

“These are just some of the many examples of the brutality of the Nicolás Maduro regime,” he added.

Other members reacted by saying: “Mr. President, we have a disqualified person who is María Corina Machado, which means the disqualification of the elections that some intend and intended to be held in Venezuelaand that they are going to be completely impossible because elections cannot be held when stopping, when it is torturingwhen it is murdering and when it is being made to disappear, as is being done in Venezuela without stopping,” Hermann Tertsch, member of the European Parliament.

