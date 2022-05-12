It’s been in the air for a while, but since yesterday it’s official. The ban on new diesel and petrol cars has been passed by a small majority (46 to 40 votes) from 2035. From that moment on, new cars are no longer allowed to emit CO2. Existing cars are still allowed to drive. Electric cars (hydrogen and battery) will become the norm on the car market from that moment on.

We’ve been talking about the ban on diesel and petrol cars by 2035 for some time now, and automakers have already aligned their EV schedules with it. But officially the plan to make new cars CO2-free by 2035 had not yet been approved by the European Parliament. That is now the case, even if it only came through by a small majority.

Does the ban on diesel and petrol cars also apply to synthetic fuels?

The European Parliament is not explicitly discussing a ban on combustion engines, but simply the ban on CO2 emissions from cars. In practice, that means banning diesel and petrol engines as we know them now. New cars that run on synthetic fuels will also not be allowed, as it stands now.

The synthetic fuels or efuels are CO2-neutral. They are made with CO2 captured from the air. Cars that use synthetic fuels emit the same CO2 again. These are therefore not ‘cars without CO2 emissions’. Many car brands are still lobbying for this kid (and investing in it), so perhaps something will change in the next thirteen years.