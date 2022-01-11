The President of the European Parliament, the Italian David Sassoli, died this Tuesday (11), at the age of 65, in a hospital in Italy – his spokesman said on Twitter.

Sassoli had been in the hospital for two weeks in a serious condition due to a dysfunction of his immune system, his spokesman Roberto Cuillo said on Monday.

“David Sassoli passed away on January 11, at 1:15 am, at the CRO (Oncology Reference Center) in Aviano, Italy, where he had been hospitalized” since late December, Cuillo wrote.

“The date and location of the funeral will be communicated in the coming hours,” he added.

Cuillo announced, yesterday afternoon, the hospitalization of the President of the European Parliament “for a serious complication, due to a dysfunction of the immune system”, and the suspension of his official activities.

The Italian, who overcame leukemia in the past, was hospitalized in the autumn boreal (spring in Brazil) because of pneumonia that kept him away from parliamentary activity for several weeks.

The term of this former journalist began in 2019 and expired this month in the middle of the five-year European legislature.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

