BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – The EU Parliament has called for a more effective fight against illegal online content. A precise legal framework must be created for this in order to be able to give online platforms clear guidelines, according to a report on the legislative package for digital services, the so-called Digital Services Act, passed on Tuesday. Illegal content on the Internet and criminal offenses that it would make possible would have to be punished just as severely as in the offline world. By voting on several reports, the European Parliament presented its positions on the legislative package.

The SPD MP Tiemo Wölken welcomed the parliament’s decision. “When dealing with illegal content, clearly defined procedural rules must apply. Otherwise private companies delete at their own discretion and thus restrict the freedom of expression of users without democratic control,” explained Wölken.

An automatic filtering of the content is not always the best solution, noted the EU parliamentarians. This could lead to legal content being filtered out. With its approval of the report, the European Parliament made it clear that there should be no compulsion to upload filters, said the FDP European politician Moritz Körner. “With this vote, the parliament elected in 2019 successfully emancipated itself from the deplorable Article 13 copyright vote of the EP in the last legislative period,” said Körner.

In another approved report, MEPs called for online marketplaces to be legally obliged to be more transparent. MEPs also demanded that users have more control over what they see online and that there should be less targeted advertising. The EU Commission has announced its legislative proposal for digital services for the end of the year. / Ari / DP / he