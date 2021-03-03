All that for this. The group of the European People’s Party (EPP, right) in the European Parliament met on Wednesday 3 March to adopt an amendment to its internal rules. The reform, which was approved by 148 votes to 28 and 4 abstentions, allows the suspension or exclusion of entire delegations, and not individually. The objective was to exclude the 12 members of the Fidesz party, the formation of the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban. In the end, the head of government announced on Wednesday that his party was leaving the group with ” immediate effect “, denouncing a process “Hostile”. Two groups could welcome Fidesz: that of the European Conservatives and Reformists, led by their close Polish partner of the PiS (Law and Justice), or that of the League and the National Rally: Identity and Democracy. V. K.