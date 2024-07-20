European Parliament | More than half of Finnish MEPs gained membership from key committees

European Parliament|In the recent parliamentary term, eight Finnish MEPs sit in the traditionally central committees of the European Parliament.

of the European Parliament the allocation of committee seats was published on Friday.

Committee votes are of great importance to MEPs, because certain committees have significantly more power than others.

For example Politico– magazine, the most important committees are the internal market and consumer protection committee, the agriculture and rural development committee, and the industry, research and energy committee.

More than half of the Finnish MEPs have taken a seat in one of these committees.

Sdp’s Maria Guzenina and Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson sit in the internal market and consumer protection committee in the recent parliamentary term.

The committee has traditionally been central to the Parliament’s legislative work, because internal market issues are at the core of the EU’s competence.

In the previous parliamentary term, the Union enacted, among other things, a digital market regulation, which allows the EU to intervene, for example, in abuses of the dominant market position of digital giants with even heavier fines.

Union the core of the legislative work is also connected to the committee on agriculture and rural development, where the center of Finland sits Elsi Katainen and the convention Pekka Toveri.

Agricultural and regional subsidies are a significant block in the Union’s budget. The committee discusses, among other things, the EU’s common agricultural policy (Common Agricultural Policy, CAP), which partly guides the subsidies.

In the previous parliamentary term, Katainen served as the vice-chairman of the committee.

Industrial-, the research and energy committee will rise to a significant position in this parliamentary term, if the EU aims to coordinate business subsidies in the economic area.

No fewer than four Finnish MEPs sit on the committee: Henna Virkkunen (cook), Eero Heinäluoma (s.d.), Ville Niinistö (green) and Jussi Saramo (left).

The IRA support package launched by the United States in 2022 has been feared to eat up green transition investments from Europe in particular.

For example, the second largest political group in the European Parliament, S&D, wants a common investment fund for the EU.

Politico estimates that in the previous parliamentary term, the central environment, public health and food safety committee may lose its importance due to the strengthening of right-wing groups in the parliament and the war in Ukraine.

Instead, the subcommittee on security and defense policy can increase its agenda power, for example.

The Parliament’s 20 committees prepare reports on the EU Commission’s legislative proposals and negotiate on proposed amendments to the laws.

Government has nominated MEP Henna Virkkunen (KOK) as Finland’s commissioner candidate.

If Virkkus becomes a commissioner, his committee seats will remain with the Finnish members of the EPP parliamentary group, i.e. MEPs from the coalition.

Virkkunen’s place in the parliament is rising Sirpa Pietikäinen (cook). If the chair game takes place, the MEPs of the coalition can redistribute their committee seats among themselves.

The Left Alliance Lee Andersson is about to become chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Employment and Social Affairs, but the committee is not held particularly central.

However, committee chairmanship is an important position and a way into the inner circle of the parliament.

Some MEPs have already announced their positions in the European Parliament’s country-specific delegations. The delegations maintain the Parliament’s international relations.

The Greens’ Ville Niinistö is becoming chairman of the parliament’s Russia delegation, Pekka Toveri of the coalition is chairman of the Ukraine delegation, and Mika Aaltola Vice-chairman of the Great Britain delegation.