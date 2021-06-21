The European Parliament (EP) will vote on the resolution that proposes the application of the so-called “Mati Report”, by the center-left Croatian MEP Predrag Fred Matić. Among other issues, the report entitled “The situation of sexual and reproductive health and rights in the EU from the perspective of women’s health” proposes that abortion be defended as a “human right” without any restrictions.

Despite being considered as a illegal resolution by the European Center for Law and Justice, the document, considered one of the most aggressive and emphatic proposed by the European Parliament, calls for the removal of possible impediments to access to abortion, such as waiting periods before decision-making on the procedure, counseling steps or any authorization from third parties.

The resolution also calls for the abolition of the right to conscientious objection of doctors, the use of contraceptive methods for girls – regardless of age -, defends the teaching of gender ideology in primary school without informing or requiring parental consent, imposes surgeries of transsexualization – including for minors –, besides interfering, in a clear way, in the sovereignty of the Member States and in the definitions and management of their health systems.

According to the report itself, the objective is “to ask the European Union [UE], its institutions and Member States that fully recognize that sexual and reproductive health and rights are human rights and as such must be achieved, whatever the circumstances — during the health crisis. [do COVID-19], beyond it and without discriminating against anyone.”

Right for (almost) all lives

According to the report, the discussion on women’s health comes at a crucial moment in the EU, and starts from the understanding that “a setback” and “a regression of women’s rights” are gaining ground every day and contributing to “erosion rights”, as well as a “danger to women’s health”.

However, like many of the so-called “progressive” narratives (indeed, retrograde by relativizing life), the attack on life is disguised with the excuse of guaranteeing rights. For Lenise Garcia, retired professor at the Biology Institute of the University of Brasília (​UnB) and president of the National Citizenship Movement for Life Brazil Without Abortion, this is a well-known strategy for movements that fight for the legalization of abortion. “They put in a series of rights that, in effect, we all agree on — for example, the right to health, the issue of obstetric violence, etc. — and they include the issue of abortion in this set”, he explains. “I see that this issue is posed by the report in an extremely radical way,” he says.

Another fact related to abortion – and which for Lenise is considered an inconsistency – is that, while life is defended in all its cycles, the report disregards its beginning. “They talk about the right to life throughout the entire report, but evidently disregard human life in its initial stage”, he says. “Furthermore, what it seems to me is that the right of the unborn child is being disregarded.”

From the point of view of international law, the judge and post-doctor in Philosophical Anthropology André Gonçalves Fernandes states that “by approving abortion as a public health policy, a series of actions are created that are insoluble not only from a historical point of view or legal, as well as in terms of interpretation, which goes against the whole tradition of law and international norms that, since World War II, have always gone in the opposite direction. It is inconceivable to place the theme of abortion on the level of human rights”.

the right for women

The resolution also states that “the setback in the field of women’s rights has a direct influence on the processes of shaking up democratization in the EU”. For the proposal to be voted on by the European Parliament, sexual and reproductive health and rights (SDSR) have been increasingly suffering from the process of “erosion of democracy and individual freedoms”, as they are coordinated by “actors who provide instruments to achieve certain demographic goals”.

Lenise, who is also co-author of the book “Forced Abortions – How Abortion Legalization Takes Off Women Your Reproductive Rights”, states that despite seeking total freedom for women in sexual matters, they still suffer interference and influences from groups and people. “It is illusory that this is for the benefit of women’s freedom, as we know that this is not the issue”, she says. “Women rarely make the decision to have an abortion alone. They are often pressured to have an abortion and are often literally driven to do so”. According to the expert, more than 50% of Americans did not choose to abort on their own, but suffered external pressure to perform the procedure.

Furthermore, the acronym “SDSR” used frequently in the resolution can be understood as a euphemism for the possible release of abortion. “Often they introduce the issue of abortion with a very ambiguous terminology, which is that of sexual and reproductive rights,” says Garcia. “A strategy that started since the Beijing Conference in 1995.”

About the demographic situation of the Old Continent, she still reinforces: “Europe, today, desperately needs children. It is totally different from the population situation that the report wanted to put in place to introduce the issue of abortion, which, even then, concerns the third world population, which was the one that is growing a lot. Brazil itself, today, is already in a situation of population decline, at least that is what is seen in the long term.”

Denial of Conscientious Objection to Doctors in Cases of Abortion

The conscientious objection of physicians – when a professional refuses to perform a procedure, alleging ethical, moral or religious convictions – is identified by the “Matić Report” as “one of the most problematic obstacles”. The document says that “this situation not only denies women the right to health and medical care, but also raises the issue of public systems for referring patients.” According to the draft resolution, the possibility for a medical professional to refuse an activity considered incompatible with their religious, moral, philosophical or ethical convictions should be prohibited. The “Matić Report” also considers that this attitude should be treated as a refusal of medical care.

“From an institutional point of view”, says Lenise, “we have numerous organizations that take a stand against abortion”. And he continues: “I know institutions that, if they have to take a stand in favor of the criminalization of abortion, will do so. And they are institutions that have an important weight in the discussions of medicine. However, these will probably need to close their doors if a report such as the ‘Matić’ is approved”.

The sovereignty of countries over abortion

Undoubtedly, one of the main issues reported in the document is the direct interference of the EU in the sovereignty of its member states. After the British newspaper The Spectator, denounce that the Community had already silently launched an attack on its Member States, suing no fewer than seven of them in the Court of Justice for violating EU law, now it’s time for abortion to become a reason for even greater intervention.

Healthcare is an exclusive matter for each country and the EU has no jurisdiction over this matter. If adopted, the report would be a serious interference with the sovereignty of the member states of the International Community. The Member States’ monopoly on this issue has been recalled on several occasions by various European bodies. Recently, the European Commission stated that “legislative powers on sexual and reproductive health and rights, including abortion, reside with Member States”.

In a “top-down” move, the report states that “it is Member States that are responsible for ensuring access to the full range of SRHR services”. After that, he adds and makes it clear that the restriction on abortion practiced in two countries (Malta and Poland) “raises concerns, and demands a firm response from the EU.” The document adds that this restriction is an “obvious setback in terms of women’s rights”.

“It is worth remembering that the two countries [Malta e Polônia] they suffered, in the last century, with communist regimes and, therefore, have in history the reality in which abortion was completely freed precisely against the will of their peoples”, says Lenise Garcia. “Today, at a time when, democratically, populations were able to have more influence on their own country’s laws to defend life, the issue is treated as a step backwards. It is nothing more or less than a narrative game.”

But it is risky to think that the report’s consequences could be limited to the European environment alone. Regarding possible consequences of the approval of the resolution by the European Parliament, Fernandes adds: “Sooner or later these international issues knock on the door of Brazil, for better or for worse, especially when they are taken over, evidently, by an ideological bias. And add to that, the fact that Brazil has a series of international treaties with the EU. So, in a way, they end up catapulting this European perspective for Brazil”.

Possible involved

The “Matić Report” mentions some institutions that have a history in the pro-abortion agenda and that are, even indirectly, part of the construction of the resolution that will be discussed by the EP. Materials from entities such as Center of Reproductive Rights and the European Network gives International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), the world’s largest conglomerate of abortion clinics, provide an argumentative basis for the construction of a pro-abortion narrative. Marlon Derosa, master in Bioethics and author of the books “Forced abortions”, “Occult abortions” and organizer/co-author of the book “We need to talk about abortion: myths and truths”, says that “it is an initiative to reinforce the pressure in favor of industry of death”.

The Commission on Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (Comece), which is made up of bishops delegated by the Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of the 27 Member States of the European Union, as well as other NGOs from around the world, have spoken out against the resolution that will be discussed on Wednesday. Two members of the European Parliament, Spanish Margarita de la Pisa Carrión and Polish Jadwiga Wiśniewska defined it as a “minority position” and argued that the report had “no legal or formal rigor”. They claim: “He [relatório] it goes beyond its attributions to address issues such as health, sex education and reproduction, as well as abortion and education, which are the legislative prerogatives of the Member States”.

The international NGO CitizenGO, contrary to the initiative, started a campaign to gather signatures against the report. For this, it is working on an online petition, which already has thousands of people. The result will be sent to the European Parliament as a form of pressure against the measure.