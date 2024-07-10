European Parliament | Li Andersson is nominated to head the committee – More than 10 years since the previous Finn

European Parlament|Committee chairs will be officially elected later this month.

Fresh Member of Parliament and chairman of the leftist union Lee Andersson is becoming chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Employment and Social Affairs.

A political expert from the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance talks about the matter Juho Orjala in the bulletin.

According to the press release, it was confirmed in the internal negotiations of the Parliament on Monday that the left-wing group will get the chairmanship of the committee in question. The chairpersons of the committees will be officially elected in the week starting July 22.

“I am extremely happy and satisfied with this opportunity, this is a weighty and influential position that gives excellent opportunities to be involved in influencing important issues such as workers’ rights and the social dimension of Europe,” Andersson says in the press release.

The committee’s area of ​​responsibility includes all areas of employment and social policy. The committee is responsible among other things, on issues related to working conditions, employee rights and social security. The committee’s area of ​​responsibility also includes, for example, the European Social Fund.

Finn meppi is a rarity as chairmen of committees.

The previous Finnish MEP who chaired the main committee was from the Greens Heidi Hautala. Hautala was the chairman of the women’s rights and gender equality committee 1998–1999 and the human rights subcommittee 2009–2011.

Among the current chairmen there are no Finns. The Employment and Social Affairs Committee is currently chaired by a Romanian MEP Dragoș Pîslaru.