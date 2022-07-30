Not everything goes. And this is how the West has made the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, see it for the statements he made a week ago in which he assured that the countries in which “the European population has mixed with the non-European population” cannot be considered nations. Since this controversial speech, numerous entities, both from his own government and from other countries, have shown rejection of his words. The last to raise their voices, for now, have been the leaders of the political groups in the European Parliament (EP), who have condemned the “openly racist” statements of Orbán, who rejected the vision of a “multiethnic” society in a speech in the Romanian region of Transylvania, where a large Hungarian community resides.

The prime minister returned to defend his words this week in Vienna and, after stressing that Hungary is not a country of “mixed races”, argued that it is not a problem of racism, but of cultural differences. He also seemed to make an allusion to “German know-how” with the Nazi regime’s gas chambers to criticize Brussels’ plan to cut European consumption by 15%. The politicians of the EP have expressed this Saturday that “statements as unacceptable as these clearly constitute a breach of our values ​​enshrined in the Treaties of the European Union and have no place in our societies.”

European leaders have lamented Orbán’s “insistence” on defending these “inexcusable” comments and have assured that “racism and discrimination in all its forms must be unequivocally condemned at all levels.” That is why they have urged the European Commission and Council to “urgently” condemn his words “in the strongest terms”. In that sense, they have asked the first entity to treat “with priority the ongoing infringement procedures against the violation by Hungary of the EU rules that prohibit racism and discrimination and make full use of the available tools to address rapes.”

“Purely Nazi”



The nationalist leader’s speech has also caused a clash in his own cabinet with the resignation of his adviser, Zsuzsa Hegedus. A friend of Orbán for decades and a person from her close circle, Hegedus submitted her resignation last Wednesday after describing the prime minister’s testimony as “purely Nazi.” After stating that her words are typical of “racist fanatics”, she sent him a letter in which she felt “to end this relationship due to this unfortunate decision. However, after that speech, which contradicts my basic values, I have no choice: despite the fact that you have never restricted my freedom, I have to break because of what has been said.

The United States also criticized Orbán’s speech. His envoy against antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, argued that “75 years after the Holocaust it is inexcusable for a leader to disparage the mass murders of the Nazis.” In addition, the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, stressed that the Prime Minister’s comments “do not reflect the shared values ​​that unite the United States with Hungary, which serve as the foundation for the relationship between the two peoples and lay the foundations for relations between Washington and other allies.

But it doesn’t all end there. His positioning earned the nationalist leader the distancing from the International Auschwitz Committee, which declared itself “horrified” at his words. His speech, “stupid and dangerous”, reminds Holocaust survivors “of the dark times of their own exclusion and persecution”, lamented Christoph Heubner, vice president of the organization, who stressed the need to “make the world understand that Orbán has no future in Europe’, whose values ​​it ‘knowingly denies’.