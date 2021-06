European Parliament includes abortion in the list of “human rights”

| Photo: Unsplash

The European Parliament approved this Thursday (24) a motion which includes abortion in the list of human rights. The document also considers the conscientious objection of professionals who do not want to perform the procedure as “denial of medical care”. In total, there were 378 votes in favor of the Matić Report, 255 against and 42 abstentions. The text has no power to change countries’ legislation, but it puts pressure on nations that recognize the right to life from conception.

Commenting on the decision, Croatian centre-left MEP Predrag Fred Matić did not hide that his report is the first step towards overcoming what he calls a “regression agenda” that impedes access to abortion and “other sexual and health services”. reproductive system”. Other minority parliamentarians, such as Spain’s Margarita de la Pisa Carrión and Jadwiga Wiśniewska of Poland, have argued that treating abortion as a supposed human right is a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and major binding treaties, as well as the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights and the Court of Justice of the European Union. They also remember that the attack on conscientious objection – forcing someone to carry out what they consider a murder, as pro-life doctors say in relation to abortion – is something that has only been seen in dictatorial and totalitarian countries.

The “Matić Report” was financed and built with the guidance of pro-abortion institutions. It includes materials from entities like the Center of Reproductive Rights and the European Network gives International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), the world’s largest conglomerate of abortion clinics.