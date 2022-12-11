European Parliament: four people arrested for corruption

European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili is accused of corruption after being arrested in the act 🇧🇷 Photo: Presspicture alliance

Four people were arrested this Sunday (11), accused of corruption in the investigation of the corruption scandal in the European Parliament involving Qatar. The names of the suspects were not released by the Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, but news agencies point out that among those arrested in Belgium is the Greek vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili.

The accused were arrested on Friday (9th) and will be held preventively on suspicion of “belonging to a criminal organization, for money laundering and corruption.” Two other people were released by the judge.

The Belgian police found “bags of money” with the MEP at the time of the search and seizure. The Belgian Federal Public Ministry reported that 600,000 euros in cash (R$ 3.3 million) were seized at one of the addresses that were the target of the investigation.

Belgian prosecutors suspect that Qatar, the host country of the 2022 World Cup, used cash payments to “influence economic and political decisions in the European Parliament”.

🇧🇷With information from G1 Mundo🇧🇷