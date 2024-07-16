Home page politics

Press Split

The old is the new: Roberta Metsola remains president. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Right-wing parties gained significantly in the European elections. However, there will be no changes to the leadership of the European Parliament for the time being.

Strasbourg – The members of the European Parliament have re-elected the Christian Democrat Roberta Metsola as their president. The 45-year-old politician from Malta received a sufficient majority in the first round of voting in Strasbourg for another two and a half years in office. She belongs to the centre-right EPP alliance, which clearly won the European elections in June. In Germany, the CDU and CSU belong to the EPP.

Metsola received 562 of 623 valid votes. Her opponent, Irene Montero, was only able to convince 61 MPs. She had been put forward by the Left Party.

Metsola was first elected President of the European Parliament on January 18, 2022, succeeding the Italian David Sassoli, who died in office. The 45-year-old is the third woman to hold the prestigious office and has studied European law. She has been a member of the EU Parliament since 2013. dpa