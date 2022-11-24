The European Parliament “deeply” deplores the lack of fundamental political rights and freedoms in Egypt and reiterates its firm condemnation of the widespread use of torture by the security apparatuses. It also urges Egypt to fully cooperate with the investigation by the Italian authorities into the murder of Giulio Regeni.

The text approved with 326 votes in favour, 46 against and 186 abstentions, invites Cairo to lift the travel bans on Patrick Zaki and Mahinour Al Masry. The resolution also condemns the crackdowns that took place in the context of the organization of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.