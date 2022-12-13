The European Parliament is determined to separate all the people related to the ‘Qatargate’ corruption scandal, related to the alleged bribes of this Gulf country to relevant people of the institution to influence its economic and political decisions. The plenary session of the European Parliament, meeting these days in Strasbourg, has dismissed on Tuesday the vice president of the chamber, the Greek socialist Eva Kaili, for her alleged involvement in this plot. The result of the vote has been resounding, 625 votes in favor and only one against her dismissal.

The Conference of Presidents has made this same decision “unanimously” first thing in the morning and had to have the majority support of the chamber to move forward. The president of the community institution, Roberta Metsola, already suspended Vice President Kaili from all her functions at the time of her arrest, last weekend. And in this Monday’s session she announced that she was going to proceed with her removal to “protect the integrity of this chamber.” “There will be no impunity. We will carry out an internal investigation and we will not sweep anything under the rug », she added, while announcing that she will promote reforms to improve transparency and control within the European institution.

After the vote, Metsola assured on his social networks that “by virtue of the open investigations, the European Parliament has decided that Eva Kaili is no longer one of its vice-presidents. The decision takes immediate effect. We will continue to fully cooperate with national and judicial authorities.”

However, this decision does not prevent the Greek socialist from continuing to occupy her seat as an MEP, despite being arrested and waiting to appear before a judge this Wednesday. She lost, yes, her immunity, when she was arrested in “in flagrante delicto.” According to the Belgian press, the MEP herself was carrying “bags full of money” when she was intercepted by the Belgian Police. The investigations continue and the searches in different parts of Brussels already amount to twenty, after the investigating agents seized a dozen computers in offices of the European Parliament.

At the moment, four people remain indicted for this alleged Qatari bribery scheme: Kaili herself, an MEP, a former MEP and a parliamentary assistant. During the police operation, the agents have seized some 600,000 euros in cash, found at the home of former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri and, according to sources close to the investigation cited by the Belgian newspaper ‘Le Soir’, some 150,000 euros were found in the vice president’s apartment In addition, shortly after her, the police arrested her father while he was carrying a suitcase with some 600,000 euros in bills, according to the same sources.