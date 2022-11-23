The plenary session of the European Parliament approved this Wednesday a resolution that qualifies Russia as a “promoting country of terrorism” as a result of the war against Ukraine, and asked the 27 countries of the bloc to accompany this recognition.

The resolution, adopted by 494 votes in favor, with 58 against and 44 abstentions, also identifies Russia as “a state that uses terrorist means.”

“The destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law constitute acts of terror against the Ukrainian population and war crimes,” lamented the European Parliament.

The European Parliament issued a resolution in which it again condemned these attacks “committed by Russia in pursuit of destructive political objectives in Ukraine and other countries”.

The legal framework suggested by the Parliament would allow the European Union to designate States as promoters of terrorism and States that use terrorist means, “which would activate a set of important restrictive measures against those countries and would have profound restrictive implications in the relations of the union with those countries.

The text has no legal value but the symbolic charge does of a European Parliament that, by a large majority, asks the European Union and its countries to “begin a complete international isolation of the Russian Federation”.

To do this, they ask to act “with regard to Russia’s membership in international organizations and bodies, such as the United Nations Security Council”, to avoid holding official acts on its territory, to continue reducing diplomatic relations with Russia and that contacts are limited to the “strictly necessary minimum”.

They also suggest banning “Russian science and culture centers and Russian diaspora organizations and associations, which operate under the auspices and leadership of Russia’s diplomatic missions and promote Russian state propaganda around the world.”

In a meeting with the media, one of the MEPs in charge of the report, the Lithuanian Andrius Kubilius, stressed that the objective of the text is to start “not being afraid to say what we see” and, faced with the possibility that this statement could impede negotiations between kyiv and Moscow, he stated that “there will be nothing to negotiate before Russia withdraws its troops”.

The only thing negotiable now, he said, is the payment of war reparations from Russia to Ukraine.

In parallel, the MEPs believe, the Wagner group and other armed groups, militias or subsidiary agents financed by Russia should be included in the European list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts.

The EU, adds the European Parliament, should “quickly conclude the work on its ninth package of sanctions” against Russia, in which it suggests including those involved in deportations and forced adoptions of Ukrainian minors and in illegal referendums and elections in occupied territories, among other new restrictive measures.

