This Thursday, the European Parliament awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience to Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who died last year while in police custody, and to the “Women, Life and Freedom” movement.

Announcing the award, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said that Amini’s death sparked “a women-driven movement that is making history.”

Metsola added that the award was a “tribute to the women, men and young people in Iran who, despite being under increasing pressure, are leading the push for change.”

The announcement came just two weeks after Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, 51 years old and currently imprisoned in her country, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

September 16, 2022, the day of the death of this young Iranian Kurdish woman, “is a date that will remain in infamy,” Metsola also said.

(Also read: 18-year-old Colombian trapped in Gaza asks for help to return to Colombia)

At the same time, The “Woman, Life and Freedom” movement, which emerged in Iran, is based on “three words that became a slogan of all those in favor of equality, dignity, and freedom in Iran,” added the president of the European Parliament.

In the selection process, Amini and the movement he inspired had obtained the emphatic support of the three largest political blocs represented in the European Parliament.

Protesters call on the United Nations to take action against the treatment of women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini was arrested last year by Iran’s Moral Police for allegedly breaking the dress code. which requires women to cover their heads with a veil and wear discreet clothing.

The 22-year-old girl died three days later while in police custody.

(Also: What will the ‘new stage’ of relations between Venezuela and the United States bring?)

Amini’s death sparked protests across Iran and gave rise to the “Women, Life and Freedom” movement.

However, the demonstrations and protests were severely repressed.

Faced with this scenario, the EU adopted sanctions against those responsible for the repression, including senior leaders of the special body Guardians of the Revolution.

Thousands of people headed to the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown, in 2022 to commemorate the 40 days of her death.

Who were the other candidates?

This year, The list of candidates for the Sakharov Prize included two Nicaraguan activists, Vilma Núñez and Bishop Rolando Álvarez.

Also among the finalists was a women’s movement in favor of safe, free and legal abortion, which included the Salvadoran Morena Herrera.

In the initial phase, right-wing euro-legislators proposed millionaire Elon Musk, owner of the X network, a platform investigated in the European Union for disseminating disinformation, for the prize. However, Musk’s candidacy was eliminated in the first round of analysis.

(You can read: US Alert: recommends extreme caution to its citizens around the world)

Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez. See also Cadastro Positivo advances and already reduces loan rates - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience is awarded annually by the European Parliament and pays tribute to the nuclear physicist and Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1975.

The winner of the award is decided by vote in the so-called College of Presidents, which brings together the head of the European Parliament and the heads of the party blocs.

(Keep reading: Egypt prepares to begin delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip)

The award is accompanied by a reward of 50,000 euros (about $53,000), and will be delivered on December 13.

In 2022, the Sakharov Prize was awarded to the People of Ukraine.

Until this Thursday, only two people had been posthumously awarded the Sakharov Prize: the Soviet dissident Anatoly Marchenko, in 1988, and the Tunisian Mohamed Bouazizi, in 2011.

AFP