European Parliament approves the ban on gasoline and diesel vehicles

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Diesel Engine Vehicles: An Uncertain Future?
Diesel-powered vehicles: an uncertain future?
The bill ends the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The European Parliament approved this Tuesday the draft regulation that puts an end to the sale of new vehicles with gasoline and diesel engines in 2035. The emblematic text for European climate objectives, which was opposed by the EPP (conservative, the main party of the Parliament), was approved by 340 votes in favour, 279 against and 21 abstentions.
Developing…
AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#European #Parliament #approves #ban #gasoline #diesel #vehicles
Leave a Reply