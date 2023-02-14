Tuesday, February 14, 2023
European Parliament approves the ban on gasoline and diesel vehicles

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2023
in World
0


Diesel Engine Vehicles: An Uncertain Future?

Diesel-powered vehicles: an uncertain future?

The bill ends the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.

The European Parliament approved this Tuesday the draft regulation that puts an end to the sale of new vehicles with gasoline and diesel engines in 2035. The emblematic text for European climate objectives, which was opposed by the EPP (conservative, the main party of the Parliament), was approved by 340 votes in favour, 279 against and 21 abstentions.

Developing…

AFP

