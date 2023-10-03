The European Parliament approved this Tuesday a law dedicated to the defense of pluralism and independence in the media, as well as the secrecy of sources for journalists.

(Also read: She was a Colombian who sent heartbreaking audio before dying in a nightclub fire).

The project had been presented by the European Commission in 2022, and offers guarantees for the editorial independence of staff from political or economic power.and establishes transparency obligations on media ownership.

Approved with 440 votes in favor, 102 against and 75 abstentions, the text must be negotiated by the countries that make up the European Union (EU), before its final adoption.

The text prohibits the detention of journalists, the searches of documents and the searches of their offices or homes, especially “when such actions could lead to access to journalistic sources.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the president of the European Commission.

Vera Jourova, vice president of the European Commission, told MEPs that “it was not easy to get to this point. The pressure against this law was enormous and at first many thought it was an impossible mission.”

(Keep reading: Cecilia Priego, renowned actress of ‘La Reina del Sur’, dies at 36).

The text also establishes that the use of Pegasus-type spyware against journalists can only be authorized as a last resort.and by using a “case-by-case” approach.

Furthermore, it only allows the use of these spy programs when ordered by an independent judicial body. within the framework of an investigation of a “serious crime, such as terrorism or human trafficking.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The proposal supported by the European Parliament also focuses on the moderation of journalistic content by online platforms.

To prevent these platforms from arbitrarily removing or restricting articles or video reports, The law provides for separate treatment for media that meet a certain number of conditions.

(We recommend: Colombian owner of nightclub burned down in Spain: ‘We didn’t know there was a fire.’)

These media must be transparent about their owners, be editorially independent, be subject to the supervision of a national authority and respect self-regulatory standards.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) welcomed the “improvements” to the text, particularly regarding “protecting media from platform censorship.”

AFP