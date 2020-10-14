BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – In the dispute over the future funding of the EU budget, the fronts between the European Parliament and the governments of the member states are hardening. The German EU Council Presidency, which is negotiating for the governments, accused parliament on Wednesday of increasing its demands more and more. The member states should now raise 90 billion euros more than the compromise of the heads of state and government from July, said a spokesman.

The European Parliament rejected the representation as an attempt to discredit. According to a spokesman, MPs are asking for an additional 39 billion euros for selected programs such as Erasmus (youth & education) and Horizon (research). In addition, the main thing is that budgeted but unused budget funds can be used for unforeseen events, it said.

Usually, however, these flow back to the member states – as does, for example, income from EU competition fines, which Parliament also wants to use for EU expenditure.

In order to prevent the EU from having only one emergency budget from January onwards, an immediate agreement on the current EUR 1.8 trillion financial package for the coming years is actually required due to the laborious ratification process. In addition to the multi-annual financial framework for the years 2021 to 2027, it also includes corona aid amounting to 750 billion euros. The heads of state and government agreed in July that they would not provide more than 1,074 billion euros for the multi-year budget.

It is now expected that the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will confirm Parliament's demands this Thursday at the October summit of heads of state and government. However, representatives of several member states made it clear on Wednesday that they would not agree to an increase in the financial framework.