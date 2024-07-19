In the AFET (Foreign Affairs) Committee of the European Parliament six Italian MEPs will sitout of 79 (6.3%). According to the list released today, they are Lucia Annunziata and Nicola Zingaretti of the PD (S&D group); Roberto Vannacci of the League (Patriots for Europe); Leoluca Orlando (Greens); Danilo della Valle of the M5S (Left); Alberico Gambino of Brothers of Italy (Ecr group).

Also in AFET, among the French Patriots, are Jordan Bardella, the Belgian socialist Elio Di Rupo and the outgoing president, David McAllister of the EPP.

Meanwhile, the repeated press leaks according to which the vice-president of the Patriots group in the European Parliament would have been removed from office by the Bureau on Wednesday evening are not confirmed, but neither denied, by sources in the League. Today, Corriere della Sera reports that Vannacci would have been removed from the position of vice-president by will of all the other delegations.

Only the League, which is third among the Patriots with eight MEPs, after the thirty French of Jordan Bardella’s Rassemblement National and the 11 Hungarians of Fidesz, would have defended the general, who ended up in the crosshairs of the French because of the statements made against the LGBT community. The League assures: “We will fix everything”. On the European Parliament website, Vannacci is still listed as vice-president of the Patriots.