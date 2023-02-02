Politico: European officials sent out dress code requirements before traveling to Kyiv

European officials have put forward requirements for appearance before a trip to Kyiv and a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The corresponding memo was available Politico.

It is known that the internal document was sent out last week on the eve of the EU-Ukraine summit. In it, representatives of the European Union are recommended to choose a strict business suit for a public event, and most importantly, avoid green, khaki shades or too bright elements in the image.

The authors of the material suggested that the reasons for such a dress code are related to an attempt to preserve the “belligerent look” of Ukrainian politicians and Zelensky, who, after the outbreak of hostilities, made the army T-shirt a kind of uniform.

Related materials:

In addition, the participants of the event were advised to travel light – for example, with a backpack, as well as to bring comfortable shoes and warm outerwear. Finally, the officials were warned that the train they would take to Ukraine would be provided with separate beds and a shared toilet without a bathroom. “Boxes of snacks will be handed out on the train. Please stock up on essentials,” the text says.

The EU-Ukraine summit is scheduled for February 3 and is expected to be held in the Ukrainian capital. It is assumed that during the event the prospects for creating a so-called tribunal for Ukraine and restoring the republic, including using Russian assets frozen in the West, will be discussed.

On March 17 last year, Daily Mail fashion columnist Janet Street-Porter concluded that French President Emmanuel Macron was using the situation in Ukraine to his advantage ahead of the election and was even trying to copy Zelensky’s image. The journalist noticed that the French leader then dramatically changed his image.