Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, “visits Tunisia on Sunday,” accompanied by Giorgia Meloni and Mark Rutte, adding that they will meet with President Kais Saied in the afternoon.

She recalled the previous visit of officials on June 11, when the European Union made an offer of “total partnership” with this country, accompanied by financial support amounting to more than one billion euros.

“We hope to finish the discussions we started during the last visit in June,” the spokeswoman added.

The partnership, which is still in the negotiation stage, includes strengthening economic and trade relations and cooperation in the field of clean energy, as well as a file related to managing the issue of immigration.

In this regard, the agreement aims to prevent the crossing of illegal immigrants from the Tunisian coast to the European coast, to punish smugglers and to facilitate the return of migrants to Tunisia from the European Union.

The Tunisian President, Kais Saied, had said in early June, commenting on Europe’s desire to conclude this agreement, “The solution will not be at the expense of Tunisia. We cannot play the role that some of them disclose and others hide. We cannot be a guard for their countries.” “.