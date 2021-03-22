European official sets date for verification of herd immunity against Corona

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Sunday that Europe could reach herd immunity on July 14, confirming the expected increase in vaccine delivery.

“Let’s take a symbolic date: on July 14, we have the possibility to achieve immunity at the continental level,” he said on French Channel One.

“It is a straight path because we know that to overcome this epidemic, there is only one solution: vaccination,” he added. Vaccines are coming, they will be here ».

“Between March and June, we will deliver between 300 and 350 million doses of vaccines,” he said.

The European Commissioner detailed the expected increase in deliveries in Europe, with 60 million doses expected in March, 100 million in April and 120 million in May.

He said that 55 factories are now working to make vaccines in Europe.