Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The “Premier League summit” race became more heated after the results of the eighth round, after Tottenham took the lead on goal difference over Arsenal, and Manchester City lost two consecutive league matches for the first time in years, falling to third place, two points behind the top, compared to 3 points separating Liverpool from fourth place.

“The Telegraph” wrote that “The Gunners” raised the pace of fighting and conflict to the top after their “rare” victory over “City”, making it the first victory after a long absence for the benefit of coach Arteta at the expense of “Professor” Guardiola.

However, the newspaper referred to a “transient crisis” that occurred between a member of the Arsenal technical staff and the “Blue Moon” top scorer Haaland, before entering the exit tunnel from the stadium after the end of the match, and captain Walker and his colleague Grealish intervened on the one hand and Saka on the other hand, to calm matters that ended quickly, and said. “Express” wrote in its cover that Martinelli increased “the heat of the conflict” with his fatal goal against the “defending champions,” while “Star Sports” wrote that “sparks flew” after Arsenal ended “the curse of City”!

In La Liga, the Catalan newspapers expressed their frustration after the draw against Granada, with “Le Sportio” headlined its cover with “Weak Point,” noting that Barcelona moved away from the top of “Real Madrid” by 3 points, falling to third place behind Girona, while “Sport” and “Mundo Deportivo” were confused, as their cover titles were similar to talking about the “record” of the rising star Lamine Yamal, and the only point and “disappointment” accompanying this difficult draw!

And of course, the celebration of the English star Bellingham continues through the Madrid newspapers, especially “AS”, which spoke about the current team of Real Madrid, describing it as “Jill Bellingham”, in reference to the restructuring of the team around the English star, along with 6 young players under 25 years of age, namely Vinicius. Rodrigo, Camavinga, Chuamini, Valverde and Militao, with Bellingham leading the process of renewing blood in the ranks of the “Royal”, where some there called him “the leader”, especially after his fiery start and breaking the records of the “legendary” Ronaldo.

“The Collapse of the Champion” also topped the cover of the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, which said that Napoli is in a state of chaos in the current period with Garcia, and that booing whistles hit the sides of the famous Maradona Stadium in an unprecedented manner, after the recent defeat and the team’s continued decline in the “Calcio.” While it praised the Roma “quartet” in the same round and the “Wolves” regaining some of their ferocity, and titled the latest victory “For Mourinho,” while “Gazzetta” spoke of the “lost” Napoli and the star-studded Milan.