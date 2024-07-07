Amr Obaid (Cairo)

England ended a historical complex that was often associated with penalty kicks in major tournaments, the last of which was losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy after poor execution of 3 penalty kicks at the time, and the last decisive one was signed by Saka, who scored the third kick this time against Switzerland in a distinguished manner. It was natural for the Sunday Times newspaper to celebrate him in particular, as he topped its cover alone with the title “Nerves of Steel”, and said that Saka was able to bring the “Lions” back into the match at a difficult time after falling behind by a goal, then put his mark on the penalty kicks this time, to contribute strongly to the English qualification to the “golden square”.

The Observer wrote about the “penalty shootout heroes”, and singled out goalkeeper Pickford, who shone throughout the match and saved many dangerous attempts by Switzerland, before stopping the first penalty kick that made the difference in the end and gave the “Three Lions” the qualification card. Despite celebrating goalkeeper Pickford, it titled its cover “The Amazing Alexander”, referring to Arnold, who scored the decisive last kick, and said that England kept their dream of winning the title alive. As for the Daily Mail, it described its country’s team as “the masters of penalty shootout”, and explained that the stars took 5 kicks with complete calm and confidence, after Pickford gave them strength from the first moment by stopping Akanji’s kick.

The Sun focused its attention on the “water bottle” that goalkeeper Pickford carried before the start of the penalty kick, and said that the English star had used his educational lessons on how Swiss players take penalty kicks, and that is why he succeeded from the beginning in stopping the first kick, as he went with most of the other shots and was close to blocking at least one additional ball, after he adhered to the instructions written on the “bottle” and headed towards 3 balls out of a total of 4 other kicks. Through the “Mirror”, the great star Rio Ferdinand confirmed that Bukayo Saka is the most important player for the English national team in that tournament.

On the other hand, the Swiss newspaper “Le Matin Dimanche” was satisfied with a sad picture during the national team players’ consolation of their colleague, goalkeeper Sommer, and wrote, “The game is over.” It said on its website that despite the elimination, the national team had a strong tournament and was “giant” against most of the big teams, while the local newspaper “20 Minutes” also addressed the issue of “Pickford’s bottle,” describing it as a “smart trick” that enabled the English goalkeeper to stop Akanji’s kick. It added that the English have improved a lot in dealing with penalty kicks, thanks to their coach, Southgate, who corrected the special conditions of those games, which the “Lions” have suffered from throughout their long history.

Regarding the last match in the quarter-finals, the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant said that the “Orange” players lit up the Olympic Stadium in Berlin with joy and happiness, with their beautiful celebratory dances that brought a smile to everyone’s lips, even from the losers. It expressed its pride in the way the Dutch fans celebrated in Germany, saying that they are a good example and everyone should follow their example. The newspaper spoke about this, confirming that the “orange color” attracted the Turkish fans during their celebrations outside the stadium and everyone seemed happy without any problem. The Turkish newspaper Sabah seemed harsh when it said, “What a shame, we lost to the Netherlands,” although many international newspapers praised the strength of the Turkish team that wasted many opportunities. The “defensive solidity” of the Dutch was the secret word in the end, to the point that some of them wrote that the Netherlands played with 6 goalkeepers in the last minutes.