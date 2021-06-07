“We are red. We are white. We are the dynamite!” These are the words of the Danish fans’ song since 1986, and it is the song that the team’s supporters will sing in the European Nations Cup, which begins next Friday in 11 cities, on the occasion of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the start of the tournament, which was a French idea, like the games Olympic and FIFA World Cup.

Can Denmark repeat the 1992 bomb? Can anyone really predict the hero team or the candidate away from emotions and wishes? Are European nations witnessing a shocking surprise like the one that Greece achieved in 2004? Or an unbelievable surprise when Portugal won the last tournament and was on the verge of exiting it?

The funny thing about the European Nations Cup is that every team participating in the tournament has a famous song that their supporters sing, and the England fans sing with these words: “Everyone seems to know the result, they have seen it all before, they know exactly, they are sure that England will throw it away, and it will explode, but I know they can play because I remember.”

The English bear painful memories in the European Championships and the World Cup, and they have been prolonged because they have not achieved anything since the 1966 World Cup, and the Three Lions supporters say: “We hope that there will be no more penalties,” referring to their exit from the two tournaments in difficult times due to penalty kicks.

This is the strange and incomprehensible Italy song, and no one knows its meaning, from Totti to Cannavaro, and it is a word repeated seven times, repeated in the stands during the days of the Azzurri’s victory in the 2006 World Cup, and it is said, and God knows best, that it means “the army of the seven greats.” They are the stars of the team in the World Cup Germany.

It is a very hot summer. It comes after an exceptional season in the world of football and sports, known as the compressed season, which exhausted players, coaches and everyone who works in this activity. In those days, the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the Asian Nations Cup are taking place, and Al-Abyad started strongly with Malaysia, and the various continents are witnessing friendly and official matches and qualifiers. And here is the European Nations Cup, the Copa America, and then the Olympic Games, in the midst of a pandemic that shook humanity, but it did not take away from it the desire for life, and one of the manifestations of life is the continuation of activities in all its forms, while imposing restrictions and precautionary measures until man triumphs over the vile virus.

** As we prepare for the European Nations Concert.. It seems that many fans in the world are turning their backs on Copa America..!