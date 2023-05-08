MP Wallace: Obama, Trump and Biden should face trial in The Hague

The current US President Joe Biden, as well as his predecessors Barack Obama and Donald Trump, should appear before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, according to MEP Mick Wallace. His words leads Ura.ru.

In addition, according to the MEP, former US President George W. Bush and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair should also appear before the Hague Tribunal. If this does not happen, the credibility of the activities of the ICC will fall to a catastrophically low level, Wallace stressed.

Earlier, Candidate of Law Alexander Mezyaev called the ICC an important element in the formation of the institutional system of neo-colonialism in the 21st century. He stated that the goals officially declared by the ICC, such as the fight against impunity for the commission of international crimes, do not correspond to the real agenda of this institution.