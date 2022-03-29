Monarchs from all over Europe will attend the memorial service for British Prince Philip (99) at Westminster Abbey in London on Tuesday. It is the first time since the corona pandemic that a large group of kings and queens come together again. King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix also travel to London.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden are also sitting in the benches of Westminster Abbey on Tuesday. The Norwegian royal couple has canceled because King Harald contracted corona last week.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99. He died in his sleep. On June 10, the prince had been allowed to blow out 100 candles. Due to the corona pandemic, no foreign guests could come to the funeral. The image of Elizabeth sitting alone during the funeral went around the world. Now that the corona measures are being or have been lifted throughout Europe, traveling and getting together is easier again. See also Corona virus in Germany: seven-day incidence rises to more than 1200

Retired existence

Westminster Abbey is no stranger to the British royal family. For example, Elizabeth and Philip and Prince William and Catherine were married there. It is also an important location for state funerals. Philip was entitled to that, but didn’t need a funeral with all the trimmings, he preferred to keep it small. In 2017, he took a step back into the British royal family and has led a secluded life ever since.

The big absentees on March 29 are Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. They don’t come to the memorial because Harry doesn’t think his family is safe in the UK. The British security service is not allowed to share information with Harry’s personal security guard, so he has decided to stay at home in California.