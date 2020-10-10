The Erasmus program has existed since 1987 (illustration). (MAXPPP)

Erasmus is the European program for education, training, youth and sport. It is open to all audiences and the fields of education and training, formal or non-formal. Erasmus aims to give students, trainees, pupils, apprentices, teachers, trainers, staff, job seekers, young people, and others, the opportunity to stay by studying or training abroad to strengthen their knowledge, skills and their employability.

Erasmus was created in 1987, its name is not only to recall the Dutch philosopher Erasme, but also the acronym of European Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students, or the European action plan for the mobility of university students.

Since 1987, Erasmus has been supplemented by other programs for all audiences, namely Comenius, Leonardo da Vinci, Grundtvig, Youth in action, and these programs were integrated in 2014 to become the Erasmus + program. Erasmus is also an opportunity to share “know-how” and to innovate in the fields of education, training, youth and sport.

In France, Erasmus is managed by the‘Erasmus + France / Education Training Bordeaux agency with 95% of Erasmus + funds which are managed nationally. And all the Erasmus + national agencies contribute to the promotion and support of project leaders for all the actions of the program.

There are many organizations that can participate in the Erasmus + program, either associations, establishments or institutions, and funding is intended as much for mobility projects as for exchanges, partnerships or cooperation between organizations. Students, apprentices, young people, teachers or trainers can benefit from the support of the Erasmus + program in the context of mobility studies, internships or training. In order to benefit from it, they must necessarily contact their establishment or an organization participating in the program.

As for the establishments or bodies participating in Erasmus, these are schools from kindergarten to high school, establishments in general, professional technological, public or private sectors; higher education establishments, public or private; training organizations, social partners, members of consular networks, associations, cultural institutions, information and guidance services, but also local authorities of all sizes.

Since 2015 Erasmus has been open to the world with 200 participating countries, or program partners. There are, among others, the Member States of the European Union; Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey.

On October 15, 16 and 17, 2020 will be held “Erasmus days”. For their 4th edition, during these 3 days, schools, colleges, high schools, universities, apprenticeship training centers, or even local authorities are organizing virtual and physical events to promote their European projects. Two platforms can be consulted, either www.erasmusdays.eu or www.agence.erasmusplus.fr.