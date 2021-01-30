Spain is not only strongly affected by the pandemic, but its economic situation does not allow it a new re-containment. (BGBLUE / DIGITAL VISION VECTORS / GETTY IMAGES)

The Spanish paradox emerges when, cited by the whole of the European press, Spain lives in broad daylight, public places, bars and restaurants open to the four winds, in certain provinces; this is not the audacity of provincial governments daring to take all the risks, but the consequence of a sad reality, Spain no longer has the means …

At nearly a billion euros – European average – the daily cost of confinement difficult to imagine for France or Italy, is even less for Spain. In this third wave of Covid-19 with variants, as our guest, Spanish journalist Juan Jose Durado, told us, Spain is now nearly 400 deaths per day. Comparison is not right, but the numbers speak for themselves. Or for the same population value, Spain, more than 46 million inhabitants, Poland, 37 million and Ukraine, 43 million: Spain, 2,830,478 cases of Covid-19 for 58,319 deaths, Poland 1,508,674 cases of Covid -19 for 37,082 deaths and Ukraine, 1,216,278 cases for 22,628 deaths, figures for January 30, 2020 on worldometers.info.

Thus, apart from the fact that the population is not inclined to confinement, the Spanish government has to face an epidemic strongly shaking the country, a serious economic crisis, unemployment of 16%, and above all, a people passing from resignation to anger towards both central and regional governments.

Beyond the Pyrenees, once again, Spain finds itself isolated with Portugal, in a path which for the moment sees coming more and more difficult days, despite the fact that hope could come from Spain since the Pharmamar laboratory produces a drug based on plitidepsin, an anti-cancer drug whose activity would be very powerful against Covid-19, and would reduce the viral load of the coronavirus by nearly 100%. After animal testing, human testing is expected …

More or less, this is the message sent by the European Commission. Another hard blow for the whole country whose GDP fell to -11% in 2020, when the international monetary fund estimated that the first Spanish confinement destroyed 1 million jobs and is more pessimistic with a drop of – 12.8% of GDP.

With its half a million unemployed, the Spanish economy needed nothing more than this “advice” from the European Commission. A few months before the Easter, spring and summer holidays, the Spanish tourist industry receives a slap in the face from Brussels, when we know that the country also lives, thanks to its maritime facades, by tourism, islands included. To ensure this, the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism commissioned the Royal Elcano Institute, a Spanish think tank publishing analyzes on international relations and public policies, a study on the probability of Spanish tourist attractiveness in 2021. It appears that European tourists would be more inclined to travel to Italy 12.6% or Greece 12.3% than to Spain 10.7%.

And more precisely, European tourists would have no confidence in Spanish health security, as for Spanish seaside destinations, cities included, it is the fear of population concentration that is pushing back European tourists.

Once again, Catalonia is playing “scratching hair” in the Spanish shirt, because the regional elections in Catalonia will be held well on February 14, unless there is another dramatic turn in the middle of a pandemic. But for all that, the rich Catalonia, ruled by the separatists is a stake for the Spanish Socialist Party, the PSOE, the party of Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Prime Minister, which would like to dislodge the separatists, after their attempt at secession of 2017.

This is the reason why the candidate of the PSOE in Catalonia will be the Catalan Salvador Illa, who is none other than the Spanish Minister of Health who left his ministerial functions in the middle of the third wave of the Covid-19. For some, Salvador Illa is abandoning the ship, for others, the objectives of a party are more valuable than a tragic national situation.

It is also a factor in the dismay of the Spaniards who now see themselves ready to voice their discontent loud and clear. For the moment, King Felipe VI, guarantor of Spanish unity, remains very silent, and Spain takes on the appearance of a work by Cervantes.