Ballot for the referendum in Italy on September 20. (SIMONA GRANATI – CORBIS / CORBIS NEWS)

As our guest Daniele Zappala, Paris correspondent for the daily explained Avvenire, in political logic during the last regional elections in Italy on September 20 and 21, these regional elections “reinforce by saving the furniture” the President of the Italian Council Giuseppe Conte, that is to say that the Italian left has done well at these last regional elections, facing the right, nationalists and post-fascists.

The fact remains that the losing momentum is the 5 Star Movement, the anti-system party being in the government coalition. And if the rich Tuscany remains on the left, the Veneto remains with the party of the League of Matéo Salvini, the nationalist right, and the region of the “Marche” passes to the other nationalist party Fratelli d’Italia of the young Giorgia Meloni. And if the 5 Star Movement is no longer a party that scores in elections in Italy, it was in the hands of the last referendum.

Another region that gave cold sweats to the Italian left, it is Puglia, which was almost removed by Fratelli d’Italia, but they remained on the left, as for the region of Campania, the latter also voted for the left, when Liguria voted for the right.

It was the same effect for Emilia-Romagna, a very wealthy region which did not pay to the right in the penultimate Italian regional election last September. However, the right still heads fifteen regions and the left five. But Giogia Meloni’s party, Fratelli d’Italia, is a party that is overtaking that of Matéo Salvini, and Fratelli d’Italia is a party that is showing more weight for the future than the League.

The Italians did it… On September 20 and 21, while the Italians voted for regional elections, they were also invited to go to the polls for a historic referendum, the reduction in the number of parliamentarians. This referendum where the 5-star Movement had made an electoral promise, it was a broad and massive “Yes” of 69% of the votes that won.

Thus the number of parliamentarians, deputies and senators, will go from 945 to 600, or 400 deputies instead of 630 and 200 senators, 315 today. This reduction would take place in the next legislative elections scheduled for 2023, if all goes well so far in Italy. And as Danielle Zappala clarified, “The sirens of” auto blu “, Roman official cars will be less heard”.

The European day of languages ​​Initiated by the Council of Europe, this Saturday September 26, like every September 26, celebrates the European day of languages. As the Council of Europe points out, the 800 million Europeans in the 47 member states of the Council of Europe are encouraged to learn more languages, at all ages, both at school and outside.

Convinced that linguistic diversity is a path towards better intercultural communication and one of the key elements of the rich cultural heritage of the continent, the Council of Europe supports plurilingualism throughout Europe with the objectives of raising public awareness the importance of language learning and of the diversification of the various languages ​​learned in order to promote plurilingualism and intercultural understanding; the promotion of Europe’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity, which must be maintained and cultivated; finally, the encouragement of lifelong learning in and outside the school context, whether during studies, for professional needs, for reasons of mobility or simply for pleasure and exchange.