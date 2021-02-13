Lisbon, Place du Commerce, February 10, 2021. Portugal vaccinates between 100,000 and 150,000 people per day but the second wave of the pandemic is very serious and the confinement is strict until the beginning of March. (JORGE MANTILLA / NURPHOTO / AFP)

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (72), candidate for his succession was re-elected in Portugal, in the last presidential election of 2021 in a single round. He is a journalist, lawyer and university professor. Portugal therefore once again has a President of the Republic, with powers less extensive than in France, right-wing with a left-wing government, that of Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

But as clarified by our guest, journalist Ana Navarro Pedro, this is an opportunity for Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who will no longer be able to stand again in his succession, to regroup the rather dispersed Portuguese right for the next legislative election. It must be said that Marcelo Rebero de Sousa knew how to build his image, very media-oriented and close to Portuguese consumers, it was not uncommon to see him do his shopping, stand in line at a cash register with his cart, or go at the beach without an escort.

Marceko Rebelo de Sousa was re-elected President of the Republic of Portugal in Lisbon, January 24, 2021. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was also affected by Covid-19, two weeks before the presidential election he tested positive asymptomatic, and isolated himself in the presidential palace in Lisbon. At the very least, it will be a long way to re-federate the Portuguese right, some of whose voters have turned to the new nationalist party “Chega”. Note that in this last election, 2 Portuguese out of 3 did not vote, one noticeable abstention.

From the onset of the coronavirus in 2020, Portugal struggled. On Wednesday March 18, 2020, the state of emergency was declared in the country, without total containment, but with a travel ban. Today, Portugal lives in very strict confinement, especially for positive people, whose fines and conditions for opening businesses are perhaps the strictest in Europe.

If for this country of a little more than 10 million inhabitants, on March 18, 2020, 642 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, they are today 778,369 for 14,885 deaths. This country strongly affected by the economic crisis of 2008 suffered enormous cuts in its public finances, among others, the health system, and health tragedies followed one another. Due to lack of financial means, many Portuguese, especially the elderly, could not get to the hospital, lack of transport or the high cost of taxis, and / or in the absence of social coverage, they were the first victims of the crisis. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Portuguese hospital doctors have been raising a cry of alarm, faced with the lack of resources.

Today, Portuguese hospital staff are still hard at work, retired doctors are always ready to return to service, even if Portugal has called on German military doctors recently, the whole of Portuguese medicine is always “the blow”, despite a very worrying situation, this is also the mark of Portuguese resilience. However, the epidemic situation in Portugal has improved compared to the critical situation three weeks ago, when the second wave panicked Europe.

The Portuguese economy saw a slight advance during the summer holidays, growing 0.4% in the last quarter, thus avoiding recession. It must be said that Portugal is totally dependent on tourism, not to mention the many European retirees, many of whom are French.

In 2019, tourism represented 22% of GDP, and another important source for Portugal, exports, 44% of GDP, therefore depending on the international situation today linked to the Covid-19 epidemic. But as our guest reminds us, if Portugal avoided the recession, the Portuguese economy shrank by 7.6% at the end of 2020.

Finally, the 2020 Christmas celebrations were marked by a strong attendance of British tourists, when the Portuguese living in Brazil reunited with their families for the holidays, as well as the Portuguese living in South Africa, not to mention the Brazilians living in Portugal, making a round trip, therefore a large mixing of population generating the strong influence of the English variant, even if cases of Brazilian variant have been confirmed. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Antonio Costa have their work cut out for them…