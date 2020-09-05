The Turkish seismic analysis vessel “Oruç Reis”, escorted by Turkish army boats within the Mediterranean Sea, August 12, 2020. (TURKISH DEFENSE MINISTRY / AFP)

In European microphone at this time, José-Manuel Lamarque and his visitor, the Greek journalist Alexia Kefalas, evoke the escalation of the Greek-Turkish battle. Violations by Turkey of the ocean and air territories of Greece and Cyprus. France got here to assistance from Greece this summer time. An previous and complicated battle.

Twice, in mid-July and August, Ankara despatched the ship Oruç Reis to the jap Mediterranean with the purpose of exploring the seabed for fuel fields. However this ship didn’t go alone, it was escorted by warships that the islanders noticed crossing off the Greek Islands. Ankara’s fuel ambitions are the results of the Turkish President’s need to annex the Greek islands, as our visitor, journalist Alexia Kefalas explains, the danger of battle is a actuality at this time between Turkey and Greece.

It have to be mentioned that for years, Ankara has not stopped violating Greek airspace every day. And at this time the Turkish army fleet is violating the Greek continental shelf. The present disaster has its supply in 1975 as developed by the author Olivier Delorme, specialist within the Balkans and Greece:

“At the moment, the primary disaster was attributable to Turkish prospecting actions within the waters of the Greek continental shelf, Prime Ministers Karamanlis and Demirel had agreed to resort to arbitration by the Worldwide Courtroom of Justice in The Hague to settle this dispute. And since then, all of the Greek Prime Ministers, as much as Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in his speech of August 12, have known as for this resolution, additionally really helpful by the UN Safety Council, the jurisprudence of the Courtroom suggesting the attribution to Turkey of two or three corridors between Greek jap islands in order that its Unique Financial Zone (EEZ) is of an space equal to what it might be with out these islands. “

However this dedication was reneged on by Ankara, and since then Turkey has denied the precise to the islands within the Aegean Sea, extra exactly within the Dodecanese, that’s to say the Greek islands reverse Turkey, islands that Erdogan doesn’t rule out invading, as Alexia Kefalas clarified. The Turkish provocations on this space are a hawkish escalation. Furthermore, the “sultan” of Ankara calls into query the treaties of Lausanne (1923) and Paris (1947), which had outlined the borders and the division of waters between Turkey and Greece.

The declare of islets and Greek islands dates again to the 12 months 1990 when Ankara adopted a doctrine of “grey areas”, and this, in complete disrespect of the Montego Bay convention which supplies for the rights and duties of coastal States, specifically, the territorial sea 12 nautical miles, 21.6 km, the contiguous zone, the EEZ, unique financial zone, and the continental shelf, 200 nautical miles, 370.42 km, the place the coastal state can perform mining, drilling and personal fishing grounds. However Turkey has by no means signed this conference and subsequently doesn’t acknowledge it.

Thus Erdogan’s need for maritime growth is limitless, like his “Blue Fatherland” program looking for Turkish maritime extension, no matter the price, beginning with unlawful searches for hydrocarbons.

To grasp the Turkish motion since final July, now we have to return in time. In 1974, Turkey invaded Cyprus, following the tried coup d’état of the Greek colonels on the island, which introduced down their dictatorial regime. Since that date, northern Cyprus has been occupied by Turkey, making a puppet state unrecognized by the worldwide group, and plundering the property of Greek Cypriots who needed to flee the north of the island, simply as Turkey had by the previous pushed out the Greeks from Turkey in 1920. 1,300,000 Greeks had been expelled, with out counting the massacres of the “Pontic Greeks” and of Anatolia on the identical time, this drama being known as in Greece the nice disaster, Μικρασιατική Καταστροφή.

When in 2004 the European Union was enlarged to 10 new member states together with Cyprus, that’s to say not solely the Republic of Cyprus which is within the south of the island, however the entire island, thought of a member of the European Union, the north of which remains to be occupied by Turkey. Recall that Turkey is a state of 82 million inhabitants with a robust military, of which the Erdogan regime and his AKP get together, which got here to energy in 2002, didn’t hesitate to imprison any opponent of their energy, specifically the intellectuals. and journalists, the elite of the Turkish military, the judiciary and the police.

And Olivier Delorme to remind that: “LTurkey is at this time in roughly latent battle with all of its neighbors. It supported Daesh, laundered its oil cash, shot the Kurds behind the backs, recycled what stays of Daesh and Al Qaeda terrorists into auxiliaries to disseminate them in Libya, within the Caucasus the place Azerbaijan, pushed by Ankara , rekindles the battle in opposition to Armenia – in all probability additionally among the many migrants (few at this time are refugees) which it launched to assault the islands or the Greek land border “.

That is the explanation why the invention of hydrocarbon deposits within the jap Mediterranean pushes Turkey to transcend worldwide regulation. The Republic of Cyprus has signed EEZ agreements with Lebanon and Israel, and Greece with Italy and Egypt, for the exploitation of those deposits, these agreements being a bulwark of Turkey’s expansionist goals. At the moment Ankara desires to acceptable the Greek and Cypriot fuel sources by passing in pressure, which is a manner for Erdogan to reassure his Turkish nationalist allies, his Islamist associates, and to “make neglect” the financial scenario of his nation.

As a result of the battle for hydrocarbons can also be for the Turkish president a way of placing apart the financial scenario of his nation. Not content material with eager to revise the Lausanne and Paris treaties, with not respecting the Montego Bay conference, it’s inside Turkey itself that nice consideration have to be paid. Economists converse of a contraction of the GDP of Turkey of 9.9% currently, others moderately evoke a determine of 10.7%. At the moment if Turkey has skilled years of progress, since 2016 the nation has skilled vital inflation, as for the Turkish lira, it continues to fall, and the commerce stability is deteriorating month by month.

As for the Turkish armed forces, the German each day Die Welt introduced, citing Turkish army sources, that Erdogan allegedly requested his normal officers to sink a Greek ship with out inflicting many casualties, the generals reportedly refused to take action. The knowledge is disturbing within the sense that it might be Turkish generals who leaked this data. Data that have to be linked to army occasions within the jap Mediterranean the place, resuming maneuvers that had been postponed as a consequence of a pandemic by France and Italy, the latter had been resumed.

Thus, France and Italy come to assistance from Greece and Cyprus, and it was famous not too long ago that naval and air incidents had been averted with French ships and fighters with the Turkish navy and air pressure. France and Italy are for the second the one European companions to return to assistance from Greece and the Republic of Cyprus.

It have to be mentioned that the European Union was not in a rush to help Athens, particularly Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was lengthy overdue in condemning the Turkish provocations. Ditto for the Council of Europe, of which Greece at the moment chairs the Council of Ministers. Though Erdogan has transformed the Hagia Sophia (Agia Sofia) right into a mosque, whereas Hagia Sophia is a World Heritage Website, it’s the flip of an previous symbolic Orthodox church in Istanbul to be transformed in mosque, the Church of Saint Sauveur in Chora, a jewel of Byzantine artwork from the fifth century. And the Council of Europe says nothing, stays silent, similar to many worldwide establishments.

It’s true that the Council of Europe in control of human rights may additionally give its voice to the demise of the Kurdish lawyer of Ebru Timtik after 238 days of starvation strike in jail, accused by the ankara energy “belonging to a terrorist group” for having practiced his career as a lawyer. Ebru Timkit is the fourth particular person to have died this 12 months, following a demise quick, Helin Bölek, soloist of the music group Grup Yorum, died on April 3, after 288 days of the starvation to protest the imprisonment of different band members and the ban on Grup Yorum live shows, on Might 7, Grup Yorum bassist Ibrahim Gökçek died after a 323-day starvation strike. On April 24, Mustafa Koçak, a political prisoner, died following a 296-day starvation strike. So what’s going to it take for the Council of Europe to lastly react? Is Europe extra deaf than Washington?

As a result of Turkish-American relations, too, are experiencing an actual deterioration, and this, as of August 10, the State Division, would have requested Turkey to instantly stop its surveys within the Greek EEZ, as for President Trump , based on the Greek press, he refused to reply Erdogan’s telephone calls. Washington presents right here a stronger place than NATO. As a result of allow us to not neglect, Greece and Turkey are members of NATO.

And this weekend, NATO Secretary Normal Jens Stoltenberg, making an attempt mediation, mentioned Greece and Turkey had been prepared to barter, a press release which Athens instantly denied, confirmed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stating that there could be no dialogue so long as Turkish ships had been in his EEZ.

And the NATO Secretary Normal to acknowledge that there isn’t any settlement between Greece and Turkey for a negotiation in direction of a de-escalation of tensions within the Mediterranean, with a precision on his half, that there could be of “technical advances”. The response of the Greek authorities by the voice of its spokesperson was not lengthy in coming: “Be critical to be taken critically”. In the interim, the jap Mediterranean remains to be not appeased.