October 3, German National Day. Illustration (GETTY IMAGES)

Thirty years ago, the Berlin Wall fell. East Germany was disappearing, along with the West, 45 years after the end of World War II, Germany found itself.

Since the demonstrations in Leipzig and the demonstration on November 4, 1989 at Alexanderplatz in Berlin – that was five days before the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989 – 30 years have passed. From a centralized state, popular democracy, the GDR came into the fold of a Federal Republic, and of the European Union. We imagine the spirit of a German, an East German …

In a few months, everything changes. Belonging to a democratic state, a union of states of Europe, the end of the political police, a market economy, and a daily landscape which, little by little, will transform itself. Today, our guest, Henrik Uterwedde from the Franco-German Institute in Ludwisburg, gives us a picture of united Germany, 30 years after the fall of the wall.

A man celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall, November 12, 1989. (POOL CHUTE DU MUR BERLIN / GAMMA-RAPHO / GETTY IMAGES)

Gdansk, Warsaw, Budapest, East Berlin, Moscow, it was a long way before the wall fell. We were a long way from Budapest 56 and Prague 68, but something had happened in the east. First of all, the Solidarnosc union had shaken the end of the 70s and the beginning of the 80s, followed by the election of a Polish Pope, Karol Józef Wojtyla, John Paul II, the one who said: “No with paurat”, “Do not be afraid”… A message for decades to come, perhaps.

Poland was shaking and shaking Moscow, but a man knew that nothing would be the same again, Yuri Vladimirovich Andropov, Ю́рий Влади́мирович Андро́пов, the big boss of the KGB who knew, long before replacing Brezhnev at the head of the USSR, that nothing could stop the erosion of the eastern bloc. East Berlin, led by Erich Honecker, represented the end of an announced fall. A man was going to be a game-changer from the east, Mikhail Gorbachev, and Honecker could no longer count on support from Moscow. East Germany had experienced unthinkable, but real, events. The Evangelical Church at the head of the protest was gaining ground, the St. Nicholas Church in Leipzig had become the symbol of the opposition which, every Monday, united the Friedensgebet, the prayers for peace.

The East German Communist Party saw its citizens trying to reach the west through Czechoslovakia or Hungary. On the Austro-Hungarian border, Archduke Otto of Habsburg had barbed wire sheared to welcome East Germans to Austria. In Berlin, the movement of the Neues Forum, the new forum, was also gaining momentum. Honecker had only to flee and take refuge in Chile, a surprising destination in the former country of Pinochet.

The new leadership of the East German Communist Party could no longer hold the dykes of peaceful protest, the wall was going to fall, that is to say by the opening of the borders on the evening of November 9, 1989, by the announcement to the television of Günther Schabowski, leading member of the Politbüro: “Ständige Ausreisen können über alle Grenzübergangsstellen der DDR zur BRD bzw. zu West-Berlin erfolgen “,”Permanent departures can be made via all border crossing points from the GDR to the FRG or to West Berlin “. The wall was finished. At least that one.

Poster for the celebration of German Unity Day. (GETTY IMAGES)

The annual report on the state of German unity is rather positive this year, although not everything is settled. Presented on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, this 300-page report compares the economic and social situations of the 16 Länder, the German federal regions.

We can say that the social indicators between East and West are very close. Compared between East and West, the wealth of an East German is 20% less than a West German, the gap has been narrowing since 1990, 65% at that time. Unemployment has fallen sharply in the East, but nothing is finished, there is still a lot to do. Wages, on average, remain lower in the East, 12% compared to the West, and old lifestyles are also the consequences of disparities.

In the East, school canteens existed in schools, not in the West, so even today more women from the East work, compared to women from the West, 74% against 68%. The East German infrastructure is gradually modernizing but has nothing to do with what it was 30 years ago. There remains the political question, where democracy is not yet well received in the former East Germany. This is the reason why the nationalist right is still recording good results there.

Two figures symbolize 30 years of German reunification, those of East Germany. GDP per capita was 37% 30 years ago, today it is 79% compared to the whole of Germany. The economy of the Eastern Länder is taking off, and so much the better. It should be noted that the population of the Länder of the East is smaller than those of the West, with a certain number of medium-sized towns that are not very developed, and a still very important rurality.

Today generations of East Germans are retiring, it is a new German youth that is taking the torch, and the headquarters of the large groups are still struggling to settle in the East, the The Eastern Länder are gradually experiencing a flowering of SMEs, even very small businesses, where a German youth who does not deny his origins in any way, represents a hope that their parents founded after the fall of the wall, no longer to be considered by “those of the West” like “Ossis”, those of the East, but rather “wir sind an der wende”, “those of the Turning“.