Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press conference in Turkey’s capital Ankara on August 24, 2020 (ADEM ALTAN / AFP)

It is difficult and complex news that shakes the eastern Mediterranean today. Our guest Ahmet Insel, Turkish journalist and scholar specifies that the warmongering attitude of the Turkish president continues to threaten the Greek islands of the Dodecanese and the Aegean with occupation, while refusing all negotiations with Greece.

The decision to occupy and transform Hagia Sophia and the Byzantine Church of Saint Savior in Chora into a mosque is a strong message that Erdogan sends to his people. First to his supporters of the Islamist nationalist base of his AKP party, which is going through a difficult period with an eroding electorate and an increasingly tense economic crisis.

This is why Erdogan was obliged to make an alliance with the Turkish nationalist far right in order to be able to keep a parliamentary majority and try to secure his re-election in 2023. Except that the Turkish president is today more and more more prisoner of its alliance with this extreme right which does not participate in its government. Added to this is the position of the religious nationalist right, taking advantage of Erdogan’s position of weakness in order to meet his demands, that is, since the 1940s, that the Christian churches on Turkish territory all be transformed into mosques.

Corollary with the rapprochement of the nationalist extreme right, President Erdogan having imprisoned his opponents, intellectuals, academics, journalists, and artists, he carried out purges in the army, the police and the judiciary, many of whom were “purged” are also in prison.

Erdogan has made a rapprochement with extremist generals who have rather a Eurasian vision for Turkey, but also collaborating in the project of “blue homeland”, that is to say a control of the Aegean Sea, without taking into account the islands Greek, a vision also shared by secular Turkish nationalists. We can clearly see in Turkey that the weakening of the ruling AKP party, that of President Erdogan, is benefiting the control of the nationalist far right, one of whose wishes would be a return to the death penalty in Turkey, which would make it very difficult for Turkey to remain a member of the Council of Europe.

The strength of the Turkish armed forces is approximately 1,421,750 men and women, including reservists, and the Turkish defense budget is US $ 19 billion. The Turkish armed forces are present in Syria, with 20,000 men, from 30 to 35,000 men in northern Cyprus, Turkish territory not recognized by the international community. Turkey has bases in Qatar, Sudan, a presence in Niger, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, it is trying to have an air and naval base in Libya.

It is about a seasoned army, possessing a consequent armament, but a question arises, to know if this army could hold as many fronts as its presence suggests. Because today Turkey has to face a common front, made up of France, Greece, the Republic of Cyprus, Italy, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Israel. This is the reason why, faced with this situation, Erdogan tries to use the divisions of the European Union between France and Germany, without forgetting that Turkey and France do not have the same position concerning the Libya.

Despite the fact that the European Union, sooner or later, cannot help but support Greece, the withdrawal of Washington’s “leadership” in the eastern Mediterranean leaves a door wide open for Turkey and Russia. This is the reason why Moscow distances itself from Ankara which is also its main rival in Syria,

The epidemic situation is catastrophic in Turkey, especially in the capital Ankara and the provincial towns on the Syrian border, not to mention the errors of President Erdogan who had gathered more than 100,000 people in Istanbul, during the transformation of Hagia Sophia into mosque.

The country has to deal with a Turkish lira which is declining daily, recession of 9 to 10%, in this country which pursues an anti-Western policy, anti-foreign investment, a completely irrational attitude whereas Turkey is today in search of energy security.

President Erdogan’s drumbeat announcement of a gas field in the Black Sea remains to be proven, the country is dependent on gas from Russia, Algeria or Azerbaijan, and the energy security argument turns into an aggressive attitude vis-à-vis the Greek and Cypriot neighbors whose seabed has real deposits. In the redistribution of cards in the Middle East, we can see that Ankara intends to be invited to the party.

Thursday, September 10 was held in Ajaccio the 7th summit of southern European Union countries which adopted a common position in the face of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling for a constructive dialogue with Ankara, without forgetting the threat of sanctions if Ankara continued in its hawkish stance.

The leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Malta and the Republic of Cyprus – astonishing, moreover, that Croatia is not on the party – did not go all the way towards the situation generated by Turkey. For President Macron, it is about “to achieve responsible dialogue. Same speech for the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, who advocates as much “dialogue than to follow the path of de-escalation”, when the President of the Republic of Cyprus calls on the European Union to use “tall the means at its disposal to avoid a catastrophic conflict for the whole region.

The European conditions for re-establishing dialogue with Turkey go through “the respect of the embargo on the arms bound for Libya, the delimitation of the exclusive economic zones by the negotiation and the respect of international law, the referral of the issue of maritime borders with Cyprus, to the International Court of Justice”. And the clock is ticking since a next European summit will be held on September 24 and 25, concerning the terms of an agreement with Greece for Turkey. We see that the French message of firmness has been heard.

Finally for Turkey, it is the turn of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, under the Greek presidency, which urged Turkey to guarantee the immediate release of the businessman and human rights defender. imprisoned, Mehmet Osman Kavala. Arrested in Istanbul on October 18, 2017, suspected of subversive actions against the government and the Turkish constitutional order, Mehmet Osman Kavala is like many opponents of the Ankara regime, including human rights defenders, reduced to silence.

It is fortunate that the Council of Europe, guarantor of Human Rights, is paying even greater attention to Erdogan’s autocratic regime, which threatens the stability of the Eastern Mediterranean.