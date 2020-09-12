Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press convention in Turkey’s capital Ankara on August 24, 2020 (ADEM ALTAN / AFP)

It’s tough and complicated information that shakes the jap Mediterranean immediately. Our visitor Ahmet Insel, Turkish journalist and scholar specifies that the warmongering perspective of the Turkish president continues to threaten the Greek islands of the Dodecanese and the Aegean with occupation, whereas refusing all negotiations with Greece.

The choice to occupy and remodel Hagia Sophia and the Byzantine Church of Saint Savior in Chora right into a mosque is a powerful message that Erdogan sends to his folks. First to his supporters of the Islamist nationalist base of his AKP occasion, which goes by way of a tough interval with an eroding citizens and an more and more tense financial disaster.

Because of this Erdogan was obliged to make an alliance with the Turkish nationalist far proper so as to have the ability to preserve a parliamentary majority and attempt to safe his re-election in 2023. Besides that the Turkish president is immediately an increasing number of extra prisoner of its alliance with this excessive proper which doesn’t take part in its authorities. Added to that is the place of the spiritual nationalist proper, making the most of Erdogan’s place of weak point in an effort to meet his calls for, that’s, because the Forties, that the Christian church buildings on Turkish territory all be remodeled into mosques.

Corollary with the rapprochement of the nationalist excessive proper, President Erdogan having imprisoned his opponents, intellectuals, lecturers, journalists, and artists, he carried out purges within the military, the police and the judiciary, lots of whom had been “purged” are additionally in jail.

Erdogan has made a rapprochement with extremist generals who’ve moderately a Eurasian imaginative and prescient for Turkey, but in addition collaborating within the mission of “blue homeland”, that’s to say a management of the Aegean Sea, with out considering the islands Greek, a imaginative and prescient additionally shared by secular Turkish nationalists. We will clearly see in Turkey that the weakening of the ruling AKP occasion, that of President Erdogan, is benefiting the management of the nationalist far proper, one in all whose needs could be a return to the demise penalty in Turkey, which might make it very tough for Turkey to stay a member of the Council of Europe.

The power of the Turkish armed forces is roughly 1,421,750 women and men, together with reservists, and the Turkish protection price range is US $ 19 billion. The Turkish armed forces are current in Syria, with 20,000 males, from 30 to 35,000 males in northern Cyprus, Turkish territory not acknowledged by the worldwide neighborhood. Turkey has bases in Qatar, Sudan, a presence in Niger, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, it’s making an attempt to have an air and naval base in Libya.

It’s a few seasoned military, possessing a consequent armament, however a query arises, to know if this military might maintain as many fronts as its presence suggests. As a result of immediately Turkey has to face a typical entrance, made up of France, Greece, the Republic of Cyprus, Italy, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Israel. That is the explanation why, confronted with this example, Erdogan tries to make use of the divisions of the European Union between France and Germany, with out forgetting that Turkey and France should not have the identical place in regards to the Libya.

Although the European Union, eventually, can not assist however help Greece, the withdrawal of Washington’s “management” within the jap Mediterranean leaves a door large open for Turkey and Russia. That is the explanation why Moscow distances itself from Ankara which can be its primary rival in Syria,

The epidemic state of affairs is catastrophic in Turkey, particularly within the capital Ankara and the provincial cities on the Syrian border, to not point out the errors of President Erdogan who had gathered greater than 100,000 folks in Istanbul, in the course of the transformation of Hagia Sophia into mosque.

The nation has to take care of a Turkish lira which is declining day by day, recession of 9 to 10%, on this nation which pursues an anti-Western coverage, anti-foreign funding, a very irrational perspective whereas Turkey is immediately in quest of power safety.

President Erdogan’s drumbeat announcement of a gasoline discipline within the Black Sea stays to be confirmed, the nation depends on gasoline from Russia, Algeria or Azerbaijan, and the power safety argument turns into an aggressive perspective vis-à-vis the Greek and Cypriot neighbors whose seabed has actual deposits. Within the redistribution of playing cards within the Center East, we will see that Ankara intends to be invited to the occasion.

Thursday, September 10 was held in Ajaccio the seventh summit of southern European Union international locations which adopted a typical place within the face of tensions within the Jap Mediterranean, calling for a constructive dialogue with Ankara, with out forgetting the specter of sanctions if Ankara continued in its hawkish stance.

The leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Malta and the Republic of Cyprus – astonishing, furthermore, that Croatia will not be on the occasion – didn’t go all the way in which in the direction of the state of affairs generated by Turkey. For President Macron, it’s about “to realize accountable dialogue. Similar speech for the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, who advocates as a lot “dialogue than to comply with the trail of de-escalation”, when the President of the Republic of Cyprus calls on the European Union to make use of “tall of the means at its disposal to keep away from a catastrophic battle for the entire area.

The European situations for re-establishing dialogue with Turkey undergo “the respect of the embargo on the arms certain for Libya, the delimitation of the unique financial zones by the negotiation and the respect of worldwide regulation, the referral of the difficulty of maritime borders with Cyprus, to the Worldwide Courtroom of Justice”. And the clock is ticking since a subsequent European summit will probably be held on September 24 and 25, in regards to the phrases of an settlement with Greece for Turkey. We see that the French message of firmness has been heard.

Lastly for Turkey, it’s the flip of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, beneath the Greek presidency, which urged Turkey to ensure the instant launch of the businessman and human rights defender. imprisoned, Mehmet Osman Kavala. Arrested in Istanbul on October 18, 2017, suspected of subversive actions in opposition to the federal government and the Turkish constitutional order, Mehmet Osman Kavala is like many opponents of the Ankara regime, together with human rights defenders, decreased to silence.

It’s lucky that the Council of Europe, guarantor of Human Rights, is paying even better consideration to Erdogan’s autocratic regime, which threatens the soundness of the Jap Mediterranean.