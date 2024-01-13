Zagreb is in the running for a Settebellissimo. It's the semi-final, so the chances of winning an Olympic pass increase significantly. Fourteen years after the silver medal won in the Croatian capital, the Azzurri of Sandro Campagna they return indomitable and destroy Montenegro, scoring 14 goals against the 8 of the Balkans. The turning point in the 14th minute with a break by Condemi, then sent off, who intercepts a ball and triggers Di Somma's goal (6-4). Up until that point, balance had prevailed. Another emblematic fact: Montenegro did not score a single goal with equal numbers. The clear certificate of the quality of Italy who will challenge Spain in the semi-final on Sunday (8.30 pm the probable time, live on Rai Sport). «Great players, great team but we are Italy, that is, great players and a great team too», explains Sandro Campagna who made himself heard during a time out when in the last period the Montenegrins were dangerously close at 11-7 with Radovic and Vujovic. Monumental Edo Di Somma, returning after a one-match suspension, who drops the poker by scoring a great goal at 7-4 at the end of the second period. A trip of rare beauty: it will not be a coincidence that the Genoese striker plays with the Hungarian masters and in one of the best clubs in the world like Ferencvaros. Ponticelli Velotto's Neapolitan was also very useful, often used as center forward and author of 2 goals in response to the taunts from the stands of Montenegrin supporters praising “ketchup on pizza” instead of tomatoes from Campania. Bruni's work was also excellent as he scored a fundamental goal: the one that made it 5-4, the switch that shifted the balance and gave the Italians inertia. The Italian partial of 8-1 in the two intermediate halves was decisive.

«Well we didn't just score 14 goals – continued coach Campagna – we also put a great defense in the water in the second and third periods; we collapsed a bit at the beginning of the fourth half but it could have been okay.” The Italian coach created a slogan for the Settebello in 2010 in Zagreb: «From here on out Italy must always be among the top 4». The promise was essentially kept. The other semi-final will pit Hungary against Croatia. There are 3 teams that will fight to go from the European Championships directly to Paris 2024. All except the Budapest selection which reached the world championship final in Fukuoka.

The other quarterfinal matches

In the other quarter-finals Hungary-Serbia 15-14 after penalties (10-10) with 4 goals in the match by 22 year old Vince Vigvari plus one in the penalty shootout; Spain-Romania 24-7 with 6 goals from Granados Ortega and four goals from Sanahuja Carne and Tahull Compte; Croatia-Greece 13-8 (Colombo referee paired with Margeta) with 4 goals from Marinic Kragic, an 8-0 break in 13 minutes between the third and fourth half (from 5-6 to 13-6) and in front of around 2000 delirious spectators. On Saturday 13th only Dubrovnik will be played and the Zagreb swimming pool will remain open for training.